25 Quotes That'll Make All Virgos Feel Extremely Seen

Virgo zodiac signs are down-to-earth, analytical, and service-oriented. While Virgo season only lasts from about Aug. 23 through Sept. 22, we can benefit from aligning with this altruistic and practical-minded energy all year round. If you have a lot of Virgo placements in your own birth chart, then it’s even more important to understand (and celebrate!) the zodiac sign traits associated with this astrological archetype.
Virgo is the zodiac’s resident mutable earth sign, and it’s represented by the symbol of the maiden. Being ruled by the element of earth makes Virgos pragmatic, sensible, and grounded, while their mutable modality allows them to stay organized as they adapt to any situation. As the sign that corresponds with the sixth house of the zodiac, Virgo zodiac energy is also associated with wellness, work habits, and our daily routines. That’s why Virgos tend to be so good at managing their schedules and staying on top of their chores.
Of course, as is true of all signs, Virgos have a downside, too — as this energy can make us critical, perfectionistic, and overly fixated on small mistakes. But this hawk-eye for detail comes from a loving place, as improving themselves and being helpful to others is important to every Virgo zodiac sign.