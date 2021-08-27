25 Quotes That'll Make All Virgos Feel Extremely Seen

Virgo zodiac signs are down-to-earth, analytical, and service-oriented. While Virgo season only lasts from about Aug. 23 through Sept. 22, we can benefit from aligning with this altruistic and practical-minded energy all year round. If you have a lot of Virgo placements in your own birth chart, then it’s even more important to understand (and celebrate!) the zodiac sign traits associated with this astrological archetype.

Virgo is the zodiac’s resident mutable earth sign, and it’s represented by the symbol of the maiden. Being ruled by the element of earth makes Virgos pragmatic, sensible, and grounded, while their mutable modality allows them to stay organized as they adapt to any situation. As the sign that corresponds with the sixth house of the zodiac, Virgo zodiac energy is also associated with wellness, work habits, and our daily routines. That’s why Virgos tend to be so good at managing their schedules and staying on top of their chores.

Of course, as is true of all signs, Virgos have a downside, too — as this energy can make us critical, perfectionistic, and overly fixated on small mistakes. But this hawk-eye for detail comes from a loving place, as improving themselves and being helpful to others is important to every Virgo zodiac sign.

Whether you’re vibing out under a Virgo full moon or just celebrating the Virgo energy in your astrological birth chart, here are 25 quotes for Virgo zodiac signs that totally embody this earthy vibe.

“I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” — Beyoncé, singer, trailblazer, and absolute Queen

"I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet." — Mahatma Gandhi, political ethicist and social activist

“Healthy striving is self-focused: 'How can I improve?' Perfectionism is other-focused: 'What will they think?'” — professor and author Brené Brown in The Gifts Of Imperfection

“[I’m] a perfectionist Virgo, constantly qualifying and rethinking.” — Michelle Williams, actress.

“Remember there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end." — Scott Adams, artist and cartoonist

“Life isn’t meant to be lived perfectly, but merely to be lived. Boldly, wildly, beautifully, uncertainly, imperfectly, magically lived.” — author Mandy Hale in The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass

“I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like.” — Zendaya, actress and singer

"There's a lot that I want to do, the sky is the limit ... I wish I did have time to relax, but I'm a Virgo and it's just not in me. I think the hustle is just in my blood." — Eva Marie, actress, designer, and professional wrestler

“Be practical as well as generous in your ideals. Keep your eyes on the stars, but remember to keep your feet on the ground.” — Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States

“Before you start pointing fingers, make sure your hands are clean,”― Bob Marley, singer and songwriter

“The role of genius is not to complicate the simple, but to simplify the complicated.” — author and philosopher Criss Jami in Killosophy

“I am a competitor, I am a Virgo. And for me, I would never quit anything.” — Michelle Visage, media personality and television host

“Health is a state of body. Wellness is a state of being.” — J. Stanford, author

"Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou, poet and civil rights activist

“I always want to be under control. That might be part of me being a Virgo. I never want to do something that stops me from being in control of who I am and my actions.” — Keke Palmer, singer and actress

“Carry out a random act of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Diana, Princess of Wales

“Wellness encompasses a healthy body, a sound mind, and a tranquil spirit.​ Enjoy the journey as you strive for wellness." — Laurette Gagnon Beaulieu, author

“To put your things in order means to put your past in order, too.” — Marie Kondo, organizing consultant and author

“Virgo is particular; she’ll wear a worried frown while she straightens up your tie and dusts your shoulders down.” — astrologer and author Bernie Morris in ABC of Astrology

"Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you." — Hillary Clinton, politician

“Be civil to all; serviceable to many; familiar to few; friend to one and enemy to none.” — Benjamin Franklin, writer, inventor, and political philosopher

“When life feels chaotic, Virgo will tidy up.” — Chani Nicholas, astrologer and author

“When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are.”― author Donald Miller in A Million Miles in a Thousand Years: What I Learned While Editing My Life

“I suffer from the Virgo disease: Nothing I did was pure enough. I was never sure whether I wanted disciples or partisans. I was never sure if I wanted Parliament or a hermitage.” — Leonard Cohen, musician