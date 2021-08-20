If you need help getting things done, and getting them done well, may we suggest finding the nearest Virgo? Symbolized by the Virgin Maiden, those born under this sign — between approximately Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 — are known to be grounded, detail-oriented, and hardworking, like many of the celebs who are Virgos on our list. Virgos don’t mind living in the present moment, and many people born under this earth sign have a desire to serve others, thanks to their sensitive hearts and endearing loyalty to those closest to them.

They’re organized, brainy, and great at finding practical solutions to any issues that arise. Observant, adaptable, and wildly efficient, it’s no surprise that many Virgos end up in the entertainment industry, or even involved in philanthropic work, where their inner drive, hyper-focus, and ability to execute huge projects successfully comes in handy. However, it’s good to remember that Virgos don’t play around when it comes to getting things done. They like a good routine and they want to stick with their plan, so if you want to spontaneously surprise them, you might want to check their calendar first.

Here are some of our favorite celebs who exemplify the pragmatic, diligent, and thoughtful nature of their Virgo sign.

Zendaya George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Born Sept. 1, Zendaya is an archetypal Virgo. From working hard while simultaneously starring in Euphoria and Spider-Man to keeping her dating and personal life private, and even helping others through multiple causes, she completely embodies her star sign. Zendaya also shows off her sign when it comes to her style, meticulously planning red carpet looks (I mean, the light-up Cinderella-inspired Met Gala gown, anyone?) and telling Vogue Australia she prefers doing her own makeup for a very specific reason: “I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like.” Yep, spoken like a true Virgo.

Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When it comes to being candid and straightforward, Prince Harry — whose birthday is Sept. 15 — has really been leaning into his Virgo propensities. Whether it’s through his memoir or that infamous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, he has not shied away from getting into the details of his life when he feels they can help others. He’s bravely spoken up about causes that are important to him, like when he put mental health to the forefront while sharing his experience with therapy. Getting candid about its importance in an episode of The Me You Can’t See, he said, “That’s why I’m here now. That’s why my wife is here now. Without therapy, and without doing the work, we would not be able to withstand this.” Also, as a loving father and husband, he has that Virgo trait of being loyal down to a science.

Nicole Richie Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole Richie is such a Virgo that she got a tattoo to symbolize it. She explained the meaning of her wrist tattoo to E! News in 2014, sharing, “I am a Virgo so when I was 16 I thought, ‘Ooh I’m going to be different and I’m going to put virgin, because the Virgin is the sign for Virgo.” Born Sept. 21, she’s also talked about how detail-oriented she is thanks to her sign, telling The Independent, “I’m a Virgo and I’m really good at scheduling and need to know every single inch of everything that’s going on.” But tattoos and direct quotes aside, she also embodies her sign when it comes to staying close to loved ones (like her little sister, who is also on our list) and being the hardworking fashionista behind the brand House of Harlow 1960.

Lili Reinhart John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Born Sept. 13, there’s no question that Lili Reinhart embodies her Virgo energy. How else could she star in the CW’s hit series Riverdale while also acting in huge films like Hustlers? She also stays keenly aware when it comes to the details of her career (like that bizarre time someone impersonated her during an interview with Seventeen). She also showed off her Virgo trait of only sharing information when and how she wants to, like when she waited to come out as bisexual until after her split with Cole Sprouse, in order to avoid biphobic comments about her being in a relationship with a straight man. One of the best ways Reinhart shares her Virgo energy is by confidently showing up as her full self.

Beyoncé David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images If you Google the phrase “hardest working women in the entertainment industry,” we’re sure it won’t be long before a photo of Beyoncé pops up, and her Virgo traits are likely responsible for that well-earned title. Many Virgos are perfectionists, and as fans who’ve seen the “Formation” singer on stage or watched her work toward her Beychella performance in her Netflix concert film Homecoming know, the word “settle” is not in the entertainer’s vocabulary. Born Sept. 4, another way Beyoncé shows off her Virgo energy is by keeping her private life private, and only opening up when she decides to (though it’s safe to say you shouldn’t mess with the star unless you want a whole album written about it.)

Nick Jonas Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Nick Jonas was born Sept. 16, so it’s not surprising that he often shows off his stoic, responsible, and reliable Virgo side, especially when it comes to his career. One very Virgo trait the Jonas brother shows off is his penchant for being picky. He’s not known to lower his standards when it comes to his work or who he decided to spend his life with. He’s also super selfless and is always engaging with fans, like the time he pulled over to surprise someone he saw wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt. Plus as his hit songs, memoir, and documentary Chasing Happiness have proven, he’s not afraid to work hard when it comes to creating his dreams.

Keke Palmer Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keke Palmer celebrates her birthday on Aug. 26, and judging by her very Virgo energy-powered career, she’ll have a lot of reasons to party. The Hustlers star even released a song called “Virgo Tendencies” in 2020. When asked about what Virgo tendencies were by Pride, the 27-year-old said, “Perfectionist. We can be a little bit neurotic. We’re workaholics. And we’re very straight up and honest. We don’t want any confusion! But we’re very sensitive, people don’t realize that. Whenever we say stuff, we’re not trying to fight anybody, we just want to be real and get it out of the way because it makes us uncomfortable.” She went on to say, “I think I’m a Virgo to a tee. I’m really, really, really a Virgo. I really relate.”

Padma Lakshmi Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Despite her success, Padma Lakshmi tries to stay grounded. Born Sept. 1, the Top Chef host once re-wore a dress to the Emmys, sharing later that it seemed “wasteful” not to enjoy the dress more than once. Making the practical choice to wear it again is a total Virgo move. Another Virgo tendency Lakshmi has is being able to get into the details like she does while interviewing American immigrants in her series Taste the Nation. Lakshmi is also family-focused, consistently reminding reporters who ask about her relationship status that raising her daughter, Thea, is her first and most important priority.

Sydney Sweeney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was born Sept. 12, which may explain why she comes off as reliable, responsible, and confident about what she wants. Speaking with Elite Daily in 2019, Sweeney shared what might be one of the most Virgo interview quotes of all time: “I just love to work.” It also explains how she’s made time to star in the HBO miniseries The White Lotus while also announcing the new show The Player’s Table and returning to her role on one of HBO’s most successful series. And, when she’s not busy working, she has the Virgo habit of leaning into intellectual activities, like constantly reading new books and even hosting her own book club.

Bebe Rexha Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Born Aug. 30, Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha is Virgo energy in human form. She’s driven, ambitious, and not afraid to use her perfectionist personality to create what she wants in life, because as she told Bustle, “If it’s on my mood board, it will all happen. That’s what I’ve learned.” She isn’t afraid to be meticulous when it comes to what she wears, either, and she owns her body type despite what people may think a pop star should look like. And though she still has the drive of a Virgo, she also told Bustle that she hopes to slow down more, sharing, “Even at the age of 16, I was so driven. I was always like, what’s next? What’s next? Why am I doing this? Why can’t I be doing this? I wish I would have just enjoyed the journey more. I would tell myself to take a deep breath and slow down.”

Sofia Richie Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Like big sis Nicole, who is also on this list, Sofia Richie is a quintessential Virgo. Born Aug. 24, the influencer, model (for big brands like Chanel and Michael Kors), and ex-girlfriend of Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star Scott Disick knows how to work hard and stay busy, thanks to her social media savvy and driven personality. The star has been honest about her desire to put her passion where her hardworking Virgo energy is, sharing with Entertainment Tonight last year, “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

Cheers to our favorite Virgos, and may their days be as loving (and organized) as they are!