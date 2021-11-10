A Scorpio-Sagittarius relationship is a unique one, because on the surface, these two neighboring signs don’t seem to have much in common. Scorpio is the broody and intense scorpion with a bit of a bad reputation, while everyone seems to love the funny, friendly, and optimistic archer. When it comes to relationships, Scorpios tend to get in deep right from the start, while Sagittarius usually adopts a “let’s see where it goes” attitude. Yet, astrologers say these two have what it takes to make a relationship work. Scorpio and Sagittarius’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Water and Fire sign pair.

“Scorpio and Sagittarius, with their signs next door to each other, are friendly companions for the most part,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. “Sagittarius is a good next door neighbor who likes to get along with everyone. They’re always cracking jokes, offering to make food, and listening to everyone’s problems with an antidote to share. Get too close to a Sagittarius and next thing you know, you’re sleeping with them. Scorpio likes to get cheered up and may cherish Sagittarius’ energy. They’ll be intrigued by their outgoing and adventurous nature, almost wishing they were like them.”

Both signs are very curious by nature will want to learn everything about the other from the start. The archer will attempt to connect with Scorpio by learning about their interests, hobbies, career goals, or musical tastes. Scorpio, on the other hand, will want to “grill Sagittarius over every last detail of their life,” says Garbis. They’ll want to know all the dirt on who they dated, why they broke up, what their status is now, and so on. They’ll also enjoy discovering new things together.

Scorpio & Sagittarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, this can be a good match as they’re both known for being very passionate signs. According to astrologer Lisa Kiss, Scorpio’s domain is anything sexual, while Sagittarius is adventurous both in and out of the bedroom. Scorpio will enjoy being with someone who won’t judge them for their tastes, and Sagittarius will have the freedom to ask for things in bed that they wouldn’t have asked previous partners. This couple will have no problem keeping things fresh.

“Scorpios like their kinks and love intense sex, and will find lots of that with Sag who is down for anything,” Garbis says. “However, Scorpio might get sick of Sagittarius’s constant need for wild sex, and Sagittarius might get disappointed if they don’t get what they want in bed.” Fortunately both signs tend to be upfront about what they want, so constant communication around their sex life can prevent any disappointments in that area.

Scorpio & Sagittarius’ Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, these two are very different. According to Kiss, this is a Fire-Water pairing so you’re dealing with “very opposite emotional processes.” Scorpio, being an emotional Water sign, isn’t afraid of their feelings and will want to establish a deep, emotional connection with their partner early on. Sagittarius, on the other hand, is a fiery, always-on-the-go personality who acts first and thinks later. They tend to go with whatever interests them in the moment, and they don’t spend a ton of time reflecting about their deeper feelings.

This can be an issue early in the relationship when they’re trying to figure out what they mean to each other. According to Garbis, Scorpios don’t take relationships lightly and may plunge head first into a passionate affair, while Sagittarius dates to have fun and meet new people.

“Scorpio may misread their signs and move faster than their partner,” Garbis says. “Even if Sagittarius doesn’t take things seriously, Scorpio will dig for deeper meaning in the most trivial things. Scorpio may want to learn which battles to pick because Sagittarius for the most part doesn’t care about minor stuff.”

It’s important for them to be on the same page about where the relationship is heading early on, or else Scorpio will find themselves getting hurt. And when Scorpio gets hurt, there’s usually no coming back.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Scorpio-Sagittarius Relationship

Because a Scorpio-Sagittarius couple is a Water-Fire sign pairing, they’re natural opposites, so these two will have trouble relating in some ways. For instance, Scorpio is very in tune with their feelings, while Sagittarius isn’t. Sagittarius is very quick-moving, while Scorpio tends to move at a slow and comfortable pace.

In addition to this, Scorpio is a fixed energy, while Sagittarius is mutable. “This can cause some problems as you have Scorpio’s stubborn, my way or no way energy with let's go-with-the-flow-and-see-what-happens Sagittarius energy,” Kiss says. “A Scorpio might not want to go with the flow of a Sagittarius unless they know for sure that they trust them.” Scorpios tend to be very guarded, so it may take some time for Sagittarius to win Scorpio’s trust. Even then, Scorpio will still be a little suspicious over their partner’s friendliness and constant need to be out and about.

But one of the bigger issues they may have to deal with is Scorpio’s jealousy. Scorpios can be a bit possessive in relationships. In some cases, they can be a bit controlling as well. This won’t really work with Sagittarius who’s very independent and enjoys their freedom. If Scorpio is constantly hounding them about who they’re with, why they haven’t texted back or why they’re not spending enough time with each other, Sagittarius will have no problem leaving.

Overall, Scorpio and Sagittarius make an OK match. Neighboring signs are traditionally considered to be incompatible, but these two can get along pretty well. According to Garbis, if the both work at it and find each other equally intriguing, they’ll never get bored. They can learn a lot from each other, be each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and enjoy a passionate relationship full of love, steamy sex, and good conversation.

Sources

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic

Lisa Kiss, astrologer