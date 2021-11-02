Out of all the signs in the zodiac, Scorpio tends to be the most misunderstood. They’re known for being mysterious, sexy, and intense. They’re very direct about what they want, which can be a little off-putting to some. If you do them wrong, good luck. That scorpion stinger can really hurt. When it comes to dating, Scorpios have a reputation for being hard to get to know. So what does that mean for two Scorpios in a relationship? Scorpio and Scorpio’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this double scorpion pair.

“Scorpio and Scorpio provide a mirror for each other, where they can see and understand their best and worst selves in their partner,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. “Scorpio is the most intense sign, and this partnership is no less than that.”

When the relationship is good, they tend to bring out the very best in each other. Scorpios are loyal to the core. If they choose to make a commitment to someone, they’ll put in the effort to make sure the relationship lasts, come what may.

“This relationship may be full of secrets, mystery, and intrigue, where they share everything that they hide from the world with their partner who truly gets them,” Garbis says. “The longer this couple is together, and is learning from each other, the more they [both] transform.”

Scorpios are fixed signs, which means they tend to be very stubborn and set in their ways. They’re also Water signs, so they’re very sensitive and emotional. Because of this duality, fights between two Scorpios can become very heated. If they’re not careful, Garbis says they could easily turn into “a toxic mess that goes on and on, where no one will throw in the towel until the relationship and their sense of self-esteem [are] completely destroyed.”

Scorpio & Scorpio’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, two Scorpios make a really good match. According to Garbis, they tend to have particular tastes and fantasies that may include latex, BDSM, and sexual power play. “This couple explores boundaries and the taboo,” Garbis says. “The aggressive nature of Scorpio can come out in the bedroom, and this couple can have angry and edgy passionate interludes.”

In addition, Scorpios tend to view sex as a way to fully connect with their partner both physically and emotionally. If they have a strong emotional bond, it will take their sex life to another level. “Deep understanding can turn into some wild dreams coming true,” Garbis says.

Scorpio & Scorpio’s Emotional Compatibility

The scorpion is a highly emotional sign, so this is an area of their relationship that may cause quite a few problems. According to Garbis, two Scorpios in a relationship can be dangerous as they’re prone to obsessions, jealousy, and bouts of rage, due to their ancient ruler, Mars. If they don’t keep their emotions in check, fights can be explosive.

“This couple can hold resentments and judge each other pretty harshly, and [be unable] to let things go,” Garbis says. “Disagreements could last years.” If their buttons are pushed hard enough, they can get really mean and personal. Once you hurt a Scorpio, there’s no turning back.

Scorpios don’t trust very easily, so they’ll take their time getting to know each other. Once they start opening up, that’s where things get good. Scorpios are very attentive partners, and have an all-or-nothing approach to love. Once they decide they’re committed to someone, they would do anything for them. If two Scorpios have a mature relationship with open and honest communication, they can create a deep emotional bond that lasts.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Scorpio-Scorpio Relationship

Scorpios are known their intensity, which can get them into trouble. Scorpios don’t give their heart away to just anyone, so once they do, it’s a huge deal for them. Because of this, they’re prone to jealousy and can get very possessive over their partner. If they don’t keep those feelings in check, it may create a toxic situation in their relationship where one partner “tests” the loyalty of the other.

Trust issues may also pose a problem for these two. Scorpios are very private and don’t easily open up to others. You might know a Scorpio for decades and not know who they truly are deep down. They also have difficulty trusting the motives of others. If two Scorpios want to maintain the deep connection they both crave in a relationship, it’s important for them to let each other in fully.

Overall, Scorpio and Scorpio can be a good match because they understand how each other operates and can appreciate it. Nobody understands a Scorpio better than another Scorpio. “This partnership brings out the best of Scorpio’s qualities,” Garbis says. Together, a Scorpio couple can brave any situation, as long as they’re willing be open-hearted.

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic