September’s Full Harvest Moon Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

All zodiac signs are in for some ethereal shifts during the September 2021 full harvest moon, which is lighting up our skies on September 20 at 7:54 p.m. EST (4:54 p.m. PST) in the dreamy and sensitive sign of Pisces. This emotional transit will beckon a mark of completion on our relationships, habits, and perspectives. For the zodiac signs most affected by September’s full harvest moon, the notion of endings, release, and rebirth will feel especially daunting.

Full moons in astrology are layered with intense emotions and will only be amplified since it’s ingressing in intuitive Pisces. These water signs are notorious for their sharp intuition and deep feelings, so listen to your gut instincts and prepare yourself for major revelations. The full moon’s intensity coupled with Piscean influence is sure to brew a dreamlike state for the collective. But for the select few zodiac signs who will be feeling the illusive and hazy energy the most, this lunation serves as a gentle yet paramount reminder to not get caught up in their own fantasies.

If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2021 full harvest moon, hold your breath because it’s about to get intense.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This transit may be particularly challenging for you, Taurus. As a fixed zodiac sign, you crave stability and are attached to the idea of permanence, but this lunation signals for the release of whatever’s holding you back. Sure, it’s not easy letting go of friends, but it’s normal for people to grow apart from each other sometimes. Reflect on the type of friendships you’d like to manifest and especially focus on what’s been lacking in your previous ones.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The harvest moon forces you to take notice of any red flags that exist within your partnerships, Virgo. “With the full moon in opposition to your sun sign, this transit is pulling out deep emotions that you might have been ignoring,” says Flowers. Whether romantic or platonic, some of the relationships in your life aren’t proving to have staying power, and you’ll learn that under this full moon. Have a sincere conversation with those people about your needs and decide if it’s time to move forward or let go.