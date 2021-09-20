September’s Full Harvest Moon Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

All zodiac signs are in for some ethereal shifts during the September 2021 full harvest moon, which is lighting up our skies on September 20 at 7:54 p.m. EST (4:54 p.m. PST) in the dreamy and sensitive sign of Pisces. This emotional transit will beckon a mark of completion on our relationships, habits, and perspectives. For the zodiac signs most affected by September’s full harvest moon, the notion of endings, release, and rebirth will feel especially daunting.
Full moons in astrology are layered with intense emotions and will only be amplified since it’s ingressing in intuitive Pisces. These water signs are notorious for their sharp intuition and deep feelings, so listen to your gut instincts and prepare yourself for major revelations. The full moon’s intensity coupled with Piscean influence is sure to brew a dreamlike state for the collective. But for the select few zodiac signs who will be feeling the illusive and hazy energy the most, this lunation serves as a gentle yet paramount reminder to not get caught up in their own fantasies.
If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2021 full harvest moon, hold your breath because it’s about to get intense.