September's Full Harvest Moon Is Bringing Clarity To Every Zodiac Sign

Grab your favorite hoodie and autumnal beverage of choice (PSL, anyone?), because we’re getting a first glimpse of fall during the September 2021 full harvest moon — which lights up our skies on September 20 at 7:55 p.m. ET (10:55 p.m. PST). According to Farmer’s Almanac, this majestic lunation is dubbed the harvest moon because it’s the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which happens on Sept. 22. Furthermore, September’s harvest moon gave way for luminous moonlit evenings, helping farmers to complete their harvests. Likewise, in a more spiritual sense, the harvest moon invites us to step into our power and get even closer to our dreams. Because this lunation happens in the dreamy sign of Pisces, we should steer clear of getting lost in make-believe. That said, knowing how the September 2021 full harvest moon will affect your zodiac sign will help bring clarity to how to attain your wildest dreams.

Full moons in astrology elevate tension and emotions, and this upcoming lunation is blazing a spotlight on our deeper selves, bringing lots of emotional breakthroughs. This year’s harvest moon falling into Pisces’ grasp invites us to explore our innermost fantasies and desires. “Under the full moon in Pisces, it’ll be easier to put on rose-colored glasses, get lost in our daydreams, and chase after whatever our heart is yearning for,” astrologer MaKayla McRae, aka The Starry-Eyed Mystic, tells Bustle. Another tantalizing element to consider? Vesta, the asteroid, which symbolizes passion and devotion, enters emotive Scorpio on Sept. 20, giving us supercharged water energy full of spiritual reflection as we seek our truest desires.

Ready to dream big? Read on to find out how the September 2021 full Harvest moon will affect your zodiac sign.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Brace yourself, Aries! You’re about to step into your personal power. “The full moon will activate your twelfth house of spirituality, encouraging you to spend time alone and reconnect with your inner voice,” says McRae. What do you need to release in your life that could be obstructing your personal growth? Journaling can help you identity your larger purpose, as well as help you move closer in alignment with it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Time to get to work (and manifesting), Taurus. “Your eleventh house of ambition will be activated this lunation, bringing much-needed clarity to your goals,” says McRae. The eleventh house also deals with friends and society, so looking to your pals for support can help you to stay focused on the future, as well as help steer you in the direction of success.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re undergoing major changes in your career and as it relates to your public image. “When your tenth house of purpose and legacy is activated, you’re in for lessons pertaining to discipline and perseverance, especially when it comes to working toward your career-related goals,” says McRae. Creating a vision board related to your professional calling is a great way to spend the full moon. And with all this Pisces energy, you have the greenlight to dream big!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

“Cancer, your ninth house of philosophy will be activated under this full moon, so expect shifts in your perceptions, beliefs, and moral obligations,” says McRae. “Traveling can be particularly uplifting at this time.” If you’re caught up in the material world, this lunation helps you see the magic in the mundane. Not in the position to travel to a new place? No problem — expand your mind by taking up a new skill or diving deep into books about different ideologies.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation is hitting the more personal and serious parts of your life, Leo. “Because your eighth house of transformation is being activated, your intuition will be on point, so don’t ignore any gut feelings that arise,” says McRae. “Also, let go of what no longer serves in order to transmute your pain and struggle into gold.” This house also deals with loss and rebirth, so when coupled with Pisces’ otherworldly energy, that can translate into shedding certain people or circumstances. These losses can feel heavy, but they’re for good reason. Try writing letters directly to any painful situations as a way to help you release your emotions and move forward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon is all about connections, Virgo. That includes your personal and professional partnerships. “Having clarifying conversations about dreams and wishes with a loved one can support you at this time,” says McRae. Conversely, you may move into the next step of a professional relationship that has the potential to advance your career. Right now, you’re learning to nourish these different relationship dynamics in sincere ways and treat them as more than just what they can offer you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Libra, get ready to part ways with some of your traditions. “During this full moon, bad habits are often highlighted in the hopes to be traded in for better ones,” says McRae. “For example, your Venusian people-pleasing tendencies may be brought to your attention, urging you to set boundaries.” As a cardinal air sign, you also have a tendency to keep your head in the clouds when it comes to your goals and desires, but may struggle with putting forth the effort to complete them. The Pisces full moon offers you the chance to break ties with these traditions and give you the ethereal push to persevere.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Love may be heavy on your mind, Scorpio. “This full moon may spark your interest in an existing lover or have you daydreaming of a perfect, idealized relationship,” says McRae. While it can feel exhilarating to fantasize, avoid romanticizing every potential lover you come across. If you’re in an existing relationship, you may notice some qualities in your partner that you don’t mesh well with and that you may have overlooked before.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation is hitting your house of roots and home, Sag. This is a very personal place for the moon to be in, so you can expect heart-to-heart conversations with family or closed loved ones that you consider family. Take this lunation as a cue to plan a family function and spend quality time with close loved ones.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This lunation is encouraging you to speak up, Cap, even if some of your ideas may feel out of the ordinary compared to your more practical ones. “Your third house of communication will be activated, bringing up important conversations or thoughts to share,” says McRae. “During this full moon, studying something new is a good way to keep your mind stimulated rather than stagnant and over worrying.” Explore new non-fiction genres at the bookstore, try a new dish, or watch documentaries on topics you don’t know much about.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Get ready to manifest financial abundance during this lunation, Aqua. “Your second house of money will be activated, pushing you to take an honest look at your finances,” says McRae. “Don’t be surprised if you stumble across a new successful way to generate income now.” If you haven’t already started to monetize your skills or pick up a new side hustle, get started. Take an online class to expand your analytical side like coding or design and break out that manifestation book!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces, this lunation is giving you a chance to reflect on parts of yourself that you wish to change and improve. “Your tendency to get lost in daydreams may be highlighted, bringing the realization that you need to walk your big-dream talk.” Actions speak louder than words, so if you’re going to dream big, make sure you’re putting in the work, too. Use this time to get clear about the motives behind your goals and aspirations to help you trudge on with confidence.