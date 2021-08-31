September’s New Moon Will Be A Breeze For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Nothing says “Virgo season” like getting your priorities in line and suddenly having the urge to rearrange and polish your home. And your best attempt at emulating Marie Kondo will only feel more necessary as we enter the next lunar phase. The September 2021 new moon occurs on September 6 at 8:52 p.m. EST (5:52 p.m. PST) in the down-to-earth and super-planner zodiac sign of Virgo, offering us an opportunity to make constructive changes in our lives so we can channel the most efficient and practical version of ourselves. For some zodiac signs, staring at the looking glass may feel uncomfortable, but for the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2021 new moon, making these changes will feel breezy and effortless.

This upcoming lunation offers us a chance to get make the necessary changes so we can be our ideal selves, making it an auspicious time for those who are willing to accept those changes. Take this as the perfect opportunity to restructure your life so that you can attract the goals and visions you set for yourself. “The new moon in Virgo grounds us in the magic of practicality and the ins and outs of our day-to-day life,” astrologer Ellen Bowles, co-author of Astrology SOS: An Astrological Survival Guide, tells Bustle. “Virgos are ritualistic in their routines, so they understand the small details that make up our daily lives is what creates the bigger picture. This energy is sure to rub off on all zodiac signs.”

What’s more is that Mars, the planet of passion and power will also be chilling in Virgo territory, making a positive trine aspect with Pluto, the planet of rebirth, in no-nonsense Capricorn. In astrology, aspects denote the relationships between the planets. When planets create a trine, you’re in luck. That’s because when planets enter signs in the same element, they usually get along. With these intense planets singing in harmony, we’re reminded of our own passions, strengths, and resiliency. The earth sign influences are urging us to remain grounded and committed to our goals, ultimately helping us to step into our power.

If you’re feeling particularly powerful, you’re probably one of the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2021 new moon. Read on to see if you’ll breeze on by with Virgo’s influence on your side.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you ready to let the creative light in, Gemini? With the Virgo new moon entering your fourth house of family and home, you can expect to see the most drastic changes in this area of life. Revamping your space can be a creative venture — and being a mutable air sign who thrives off going with the flow and ever-changing life, you can expect to have fun along the way. You and Virgo share the same ruling planet, aka Mercury, the planet of all things tech, the mind, and communication — so expressing yourself will come particularly easy right now. “Brainstorm on paper and change your perspective on how to accomplish your next tasks. Be prepared for the much-needed light bulb moment,” says Bowles. Use this opportunity to tidy up, as a cluttered space can hold you back from seizing your best ideas.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s your time to shine, Virgo! Power-hungry and passionate Mars stationed in your home sign in tandem with new moon energy is showering you with empowerment, so seize it. “The new moon can be a beautiful reflective moment for you to identify what’s been working for you and where you see yourself heading,” says Bowles. Naturally, you take solace in pushing yourself to be better than yesterday’s version of yourself, so you can expect your grind to be rewarded with meaningful changes to help get you there. During this new moon, break out a new journal, pencil in some self-care, and dive into self-reflection to reveal your most powerful self.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been itching for the next chapter of life, Sag, prepare to get a better understanding of what that’ll look like. The new moon in Virgo is passing through your tenth house of occupation and purpose — and it’s here to answer your most dire questions about your personal calling. “You’ve been feeling like you’ve been floating these last few months, not clear on where you are headed next,” says Bowles. “This new moon can finally give you the clarity you’ve been looking for and you’ll finally feel the energy to set the plans you desire.” Luckily, Virgo energy is all about the details, and that’s exactly where you should start. Write down your goals for the next three months and even the year ahead in order to give yourself a clearer understanding of what you want and how to get there.