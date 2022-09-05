Despite there being six planets in retrograde during the September 2022 full Harvest moon, this lunation is a great time to cozy up in your own little world. That’s because on Sept. 10, the moon ingresses into fantasizer Pisces, encouraging us to spend time in our heads. While the celestial energy of this lunation can put a lot of pressure on some to balance realistic expectations and our wildest dreams, the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2022 full moon will find solace in the clouds, where they’re free to explore ethereal realms.

September’s full Harvest moon gets its name from being the closest full moon to the fall equinox, which arrives on Sept. 22, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This lunation prompts us to prep, plan, and set intentions ahead of the changing season. Full moons are typically a great time to take action, but given the intense retrogrades, it’s not quite the time yet to set these plans into motion. That’s especially the case since the moon stations in visionary Pisces, who tends to get caught up in their own world of fantasy. The tough love of cosmic energy comes shattering illusions, which can be a jarring wake-up call for some — but those who are impacted the least will find it to be uplifting as it changes their perspectives and feeds their curiosity and creativity.

“For some, this full moon in Pisces is going to feel like a soft cloud to rest on, or even a party to rejoice in,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Pisces enjoys exploring the magic and mystery of life, so expect to feel imaginative, loving, hopeful, and serene right now.”

Since Mercury retrograde in relationship-oriented Libra arrives hot on the heels of this lunation, it’s an important moment to pause and reflect on one-on-one partnerships. Even so, this serves as a great moment for some to attract more of what they want in their relationships.

Are you one of the fortunate few who will find balance during this lunation? Read on to learn if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2022 full Harvest moon.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This full moon is activating the explorer in you, Cancer. This lunation is helping you gain some clarity and perspective, so expect to discover revelations about things or emotions that you’ve kept hidden, whether you were aware of it or not. Let the full moon inspire you to expand your knowledge, follow your curiosity, and open yourself up to the novel experiences headed in your direction. “There might be a career-related excursion in the works for Cancers as well, either by taking a work trip or possibly relocating for a new career opportunity,” Marquardt says. “They’re getting some long overdue attention, completing projects that have been in the works for a while, and freeing themselves up for the next big adventure that life has in store.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Fellow water sign Pisces is uplifting your creative pursuits, Scorpio. If you’ve been going through blocks, putting your projects off, or putting other priorities before your simple pleasures, this full moon is helping you get back into the flow. Allow the sensual energy of this lunation to open your heart. “Scorpio might be rediscovering a talent or hobby that they put on the back burner because their creative juices are practically overflowing right now,” Marquardt says. “It's also likely that Scorpio is feeling frisky and flirty at the full moon, experiencing a culmination with one of their romantic pursuits.”