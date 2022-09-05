Astrology
The 3 Zodiac Signs Least Affected By September’s Full Harvest Moon
“Expect to feel imaginative, loving, hopeful, and serene right now.”
Despite there being six planets in retrograde during the September 2022 full Harvest moon, this lunation is a great time to cozy up in your own little world. That’s because on Sept. 10, the moon ingresses into fantasizer Pisces, encouraging us to spend time in our heads. While the celestial energy of this lunation can put a lot of pressure on some to balance realistic expectations and our wildest dreams, the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2022 full moon will find solace in the clouds, where they’re free to explore ethereal realms.
September’s full Harvest moon gets its name from being the closest full moon to the fall equinox, which arrives on Sept. 22, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. This lunation prompts us to prep, plan, and set intentions ahead of the changing season. Full moons are typically a great time to take action, but given the intense retrogrades, it’s not quite the time yet to set these plans into motion. That’s especially the case since the moon stations in visionary Pisces, who tends to get caught up in their own world of fantasy. The tough love of cosmic energy comes shattering illusions, which can be a jarring wake-up call for some — but those who are impacted the least will find it to be uplifting as it changes their perspectives and feeds their curiosity and creativity.
“For some, this full moon in Pisces is going to feel like a soft cloud to rest on, or even a party to rejoice in,” Ryan Marquardt, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “Pisces enjoys exploring the magic and mystery of life, so expect to feel imaginative, loving, hopeful, and serene right now.”
Since Mercury retrograde in relationship-oriented Libra arrives hot on the heels of this lunation, it’s an important moment to pause and reflect on one-on-one partnerships. Even so, this serves as a great moment for some to attract more of what they want in their relationships.
Are you one of the fortunate few who will find balance during this lunation? Read on to learn if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the September 2022 full Harvest moon.