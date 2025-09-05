September 7's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Be Smooth Sailing For 2 Zodiac Signs

Feeling some intensity brewing in the cosmos? It’s likely due to the impending full moon lunar eclipse on Sept. 7. This is the first eclipse to light up the skies since March, and it’s here to shake loose some of the self-deception that’s been keeping you from seeing the truth right in front of you. While this reality check could be paradigm-shifting for some people, the zodiac signs least affected by September’s full moon lunar eclipse will probably find that they’re pleasantly surprised by what’s revealed to them.

This year, eclipse season overlaps with Virgo season, so everyone is feeling the influence of Virgo’s attentive and precision-focused cosmic vibe. As an earth sign, Virgo zodiac energy is firmly grounded in reality, and its outlook on life is a pragmatic and matter-of-fact one. But in contrast, the dreamy water sign of Pisces — where September’s lunar eclipse is taking place — prefers to float weightlessly through the open seas, looking at the world through the prismatic and illusive perspective of being underwater.

These opposing zodiacal forces symbolize the relationship between the mundane and the magical, order and chaos, and the practical versus the ethereal. And during the Pisces-ruled lunation on Sept. 7, everyone will be challenged to ditch the delusions that they’ve been operating under as truth, and instead look at what's actually taking place in reality. Because the moon is locked in an opposition with mental planet Mercury, this could be prompted by a revealing conversation or a perspective-altering realization. Either way, prepare for the rose-colored glasses to come off.

This may sound harsh — and for some zodiac signs, it could feel that way — but trusting the guidance of the universe right now will yield big rewards, if you’re willing to go with its flow. That’s because the moon will be making a lucky connection to abundant planet Jupiter, promising supercharged spiritual growth spurts and perhaps even a positive new outlook on your current situation. During this eclipse, letting go of foolish fantasies is your ticket to being able to make magic with what’s actually in front of you. When you start working with the resources that are tangibly and energetically at your disposal, you can start building things that are beyond your wildest dreams.

Eclipses can bring surprise twists for everyone, but the signs least affected by Sept. 7’s full moon lunar eclipse are likely to have an easier time integrating the changes. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Clear your schedule, cozy up with your comfort show or a loved one, and settle in for a night or two — because this lunar eclipse is asking you to embrace some R&R. You’re doing a lot of internal processing right now, so you may not even realize the many ways in which you’re growing, changing, and shedding old skins. While subtle shifts that take place over time may not be obvious to you, they can ultimately result in some major spiritual transformations. Whether you know it or not, you’re in the process of refining your intuitive senses and tuning your psychic antennae. It’s easy to let yourself get lost in the clouds, but don’t let this mystical exploration keep you from staying grounded in the present moment, too. Make a conscious effort to simultaneously honor your tangible needs and responsibilities as you tap into the invisible magic that’s all around you.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This lunar eclipse is hitting in one of the more mysterious and sensitive parts of your chart, highlighting the energetic bonds and emotional tangles that exist between you and the people around you. If you’ve got messy relationships or blurry boundaries that are making it difficult for you to see your own needs clearly, this eclipse could prompt a reevaluation of where you’re pouring your energy. No one and nothing exists in a vacuum — all things are interconnected. But knowing where you end and others begin is necessary if you want to stand tall in your own power and stick up for what you want. Being able to draw a line and honor the truths that exist beneath the surface of your heart is the key to your spiritual growth, so focus on making space for those kinds of connections.

For more, check out your tarot reading.