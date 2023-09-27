3 Zodiac Signs Should Hit The Spa During September's Full Harvest Moon

Feel that sweater weather? An urge to play “All Too Well” while sipping a Pumpkin Spice Latte? That can only mean one thing: Autumn is officially here. The first full moon of the season is called the Harvest Moon, and it rises on Sept. 29, 2023 at 5:58 a.m. ET (2:58 a.m. PT) in gutsy Aries. “It sets the stage for a passionate new start,” says astrologer Lauren Ash. However, not every zodiac sign should leap into action.

In astrology, full moons are a time for completion and emotional reflection. Aries has a special zest for life, an eagerness to gain experience; most people will experience this lunation’s energy as a yearning for novelty. But that’s not all.

Some zodiac signs will feel especially supported during this time, making it easier to tap into this fun-loving fire sign’s curiosity. They’ll “find new ways to balance responsibility and pleasure,” Ash says.

Others, however, might feel uncomfortable pressure to charge forward. These signs (the ones least affected by the full Harvest Moon) should find alternative ways to feel productive. R&R refuels your tank — that counts, too.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This full moon passes through Scorpio’s sixth house, which rules wellness and daily routines, so it’s an excellent time to tackle something new. “You’ll have a lot of physical energy,” Ash says. “Follow your passion and things will fall into place.” Ready to take advantage of the extra pep in your step?

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Don’t forget to catch your breath! While everyone else gets a boost of energy, it’s your time to turn inward. Because of the moon’s positioning to Pluto — which has been retrograding in your native sign since May — you’ll drift into dreamland. While Capricorns are known for seeking power, Ash encourages you to question how you want to exert your authority going forward. Is that something you truly value?

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Kick up your feet, Virgo — this lunation is all about self-care, especially because things have been hectic lately. “Press pause,” Ash says. “If you’ve got some PTO saved up, this would be a good day to take some time and relax.” Avoiding burnout is key. If certain areas of your life are getting mundane, try incorporating new routines. Kickboxing, anyone?

Source:

Lauren Ash, astrologer and editor