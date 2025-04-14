Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The early days of dating are often equal parts cute and frustrating. On the one hand, it’s fun to flirt. Sexual tension can run high when you don’t know what the future holds. On the other, though, you likely want some answers about where your relationship is going.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

The Pages of Swords represents energy, mental agility, and wit. With this card in your love reading, “it suggests a week of open communication, curiosity, and perhaps a few surprises,” says Wang. Expect lively conversations, ongoing bits that lead to inside jokes, and chats that last late into the night.

If you’re in a relationship, it’ll prove that you still haven’t run out of stuff to talk about, even though you’ve been together for years. That realization will make you feel closer to your partner than ever.

If you’re talking to someone new, the Page of Swords suggests you’ll look down at your phone and see 15 missed texts. This person is excited to talk to you — and it shows.

With the Page of Swords in your reading, it’s also the perfect week to strike up a convo with someone new. If you do, let your personality shine. Wang says, “Your love story could literally start from a single text, so stay open to unexpected connections!”

For a lot of couples, it will be a fun, flirty week. “Just be mindful of words spoken in haste, as this card can also indicate thoughtless remarks,” he says.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Eight of Swords represents feeling confined, restricted, and backed into a corner. It’s a great reminder to stop blocking yourself when it comes to love. “Are you overthinking, doubting yourself, or stuck in past disappointments? This week, challenge those mental barriers,” says Wang.

Instead of avoiding their texts, send a few back. Instead of thinking about your ex, see who else you can meet. Remember to embody the energy of the fun-loving Page of Swords, even if you feel more like the Eight of Swords on the inside.

“Love often flows when we release fear and trust the journey,” he says. If you’re looking for love, your next date could be someone you’ve been nervous to talk to or someone who isn’t your usual type. Get rid of any restrictions you’ve placed on yourself, and you’re likely to have a lot more luck.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The Moon reveals deep, intuitive emotions, but also some uncertainty,” says Wang. It’s why you might pick up on weird vibes coming from your partner in the days ahead, like how they laugh and joke when you talk about making summer plans instead of nailing something down. Hmm.

With this card in your reading, it means “your partner or potential love interest may have strong feelings for you, yet they might be processing hidden fears or unspoken thoughts,” he says. If you’re dating someone new, it might mean they’re protecting themselves as they wait to see how your relationship unfolds.

While that’s fair enough, you’ll reach a point this week where you’re officially tired of waiting for commitment or reassurance. According to Wang, some truths may be revealed in time, but it’s also OK if you have a heart-to-heart and demand answers. Because sometimes, enough is enough, you know?

If you’re in a long-term relationship and notice that you’re never quite sure about the future, ask yourself if you want to live like this forever. If you have a gut feeling that your relationship isn’t quite right, but sense that your partner’s too afraid to say it, well, it may be time to kick off single girl spring.

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

