Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

When was the last time you slid into someone’s DMs? If it’s been a minute, that might need to change. This week is all about taking charge in your love life, whether you’re single, talking to someone new, or fully committed.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

“The Ten of Pentacles is a beautiful omen for relationships, symbolizing long-term commitment, family, harmony, and deep emotional security,” says Wang. “If you’re in a partnership, this week could bring a sense of unity, possibly even discussions about future plans — moving in together, engagement, or strengthening family bonds.”

It could be a good week to FaceTime your MIL for a quick catch up, to add a few more names to your wedding guest list, or invite family over for dinner. “I often associate this card with the physical building you live in, as well,” says Wang. “There could be some renovations or moving-related things happening for you.” Cue the apartment hunt!

If you’re a few good dates in with someone new, the Ten of Pentacles suggests there’s some serious potential brewing. This person likely texts back quickly, keeps conversations going, and goes out of the way to show they care. If you’re used to the bare minimum, it’ll feel like you hit the jackpot.

Of course, this is exactly what you’ve been waiting for — and why you haven’t settled. If you’re single, there’s a good chance you’ll meet someone new who checks all these boxes, too. Think thoughtful date nights, amazing hookups, and more. “Abundance in love is yours,” says Wang. “Embrace it.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Eight of Pentacles is all about dedication and craftsmanship,” says Wang. Just like the person hammering gold coins, it suggests you’ll want to put some extra effort into your love life this week. That might mean stepping up your swiping game or being a little more social than usual.

Instead of waiting for free drinks on a night out, for instance, you could strike up a conversation. Or instead of waiting for DMs, why not slide in yourself? Don’t view this extra effort as a chore, but something that’s fun. Think of it as putting yourself out there so that you find the right one.

According to Wang, you can also update your dating app bio and step outside your comfort zone when it comes to meeting someone new. “I often see Eight of Pentacles as associated with work and career,” he says, which might spark some ideas. If you were already going to stop by a networking event to mingle with colleagues, you might as well keep your eyes peeled for a hottie, too.

“For those in relationships, this card points to small, consistent efforts — like planning a special date or expressing appreciation — that will deepen your connection,” says Wang. “Love is a skill, and this week, practice makes perfect.” Together with the Ten of Pentacles, he says there might be a chance to bond over DIY projects and other labors of love.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Wheel of Fortune represents change and the cycles of life, as well as luck and good fortune. According to Wang, when it shows up in a love tarot reading, it suggests your partner sees you as a turning point in their life — a sign of fate at work.

In the days ahead, they might recount the story of how you met or express how grateful they are that they gave dating apps one more chance. “Feelings may be intense and evolving, possibly with a sense that meeting you was meant to be,” he says. If you’ve been in a lengthy talking stage, expect it to cycle to the next phase soon.

For those in a long-term relationship, the Wheel of Fortune reminds you that any love story will have ups and downs. “If things feel uncertain right now, trust that the wheel is turning in your favor,” says Wang.

This is important to keep in mind if you and your partner are on shaky ground. “Stay open to surprises and release unnecessary control about your connection,” he adds, like wondering what they’re thinking 24/7. Take a deep breath and know that everything will play out as it’s meant to.

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

