Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Do you sense it? That hint of romance in the air? It could have something to do with the sunny weather and blooming flowers, or this week’s love tarot reading that encourages you to be spicy, sultry, and sweet.

To see what’s in store for, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

“The Empress graces your reading this week, signaling a time of abundance, nurturing, and growth in your relationship,” says Wang. Since this card is also associated with creativity, it means you might be in the mood to treat your partner in the days ahead.

To indulge, look for cute and clever ways to connect. Hug them from behind while they’re making coffee, surprise them with a last-minute night out, or spend an entire day in bed. “This card encourages you to embrace love with an open heart, fostering intimacy through care and affection,” says Wang.

“For singles, The Empress suggests that self-love and self-care are key,” he adds, which means you’ll be in the mood to treat yourself like a goddess, too. Go on a solo date, buy yourself a little present, but most importantly, notice and appreciate how much fun you have independently. “This is a week to celebrate the beauty of connection, whether with a partner or within yourself.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Queen of Swords advises you to approach love with clarity and honesty,” says Wang. If you’re looking to attract more romance, flings, and flirtations, focus on having clear communication in the days ahead.

For example, think about how much better it feels when you share your needs and desires with your partner. While you shouldn’t have to spell it out 24/7, it is healthy to talk about what you do and don’t want.

This is true if you’re in a relationship, but especially when you’re still dating someone new. “The Queen of Swords reminds you that love flourishes when you lead with both your heart and your mind,” says Wang. “Avoid settling for less than you deserve, and don’t be afraid to speak your truth.”

This card also represents intellect, wisdom, leadership, and independence, which means you should trust your gut this week instead of listening to outside voices. If you have a tendency to send screenshots to your friends of conversations with people you like in order to get their input, try replying on your own this week — even if it’s scary.

Not only will it be good practice for when you’re with someone IRL, but it’ll allow you to figure out if you truly like their replies. For some, this card might be a sign to bravely and boldly ask someone out, instead of waiting yet another week for them to do it. Do you have a huge crush? Let them know.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The Eight of Cups suggests that your date or partner may be reflecting deeply on their emotions and the direction of your relationship,” says Wang. That’s because this card shows someone walking away from eight goblets, which represent your feelings in a tarot reading.

“This card often signifies a turning point where someone may be evaluating what truly fulfills them,” he says. “While this might sound concerning, it’s an opportunity for growth. Your significant other may be seeking a deeper emotional connection or reassessing their priorities.” Think of them as “turning” away from their old self.

If you’re in a long-term relationship, it could mean they’re about to reinvest in your connection. If you’re dating someone new, it could be a sign they’re finally seeing the light and ready to commit. (If not, maybe you should be the one to walk away.)

In some cases, Wang says this card could also point to a future soulmate who is currently exiting a relationship. “Give it a bit of time, and they will come to meet you soon.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

For more, check out your horoscope.