Your Tarot Reading For Valentine's Day

Today’s pull is the Page of Cups, a card that represents sensitivity, idealism, creativity, curiosity, and emotional beginnings. As a Valentine’s Day tarot reading, it reminds you to lighten up a little and have more fun with the holiday.

Instead of panicking about your dinner plans or whether or not you’ll have a date, start dreaming up cute ways to celebrate the people in your life. It might look like bringing heart-shaped cookies into work, sending your friends hand-written cards, or writing a lipstick message on the mirror for your partner to find. Lean into the whimsy of it all.

You could even step into the role of matchmaker for two friends who are clearly into one another, but too scared to make the first move. Be a sweetie and help them bridge the gap — channel your inner Cupid. A quick, “So and so is really into you,” might be all it takes to tear down those walls.

The Page of Cups also hints at new crush feelings for you. If you have your eye on someone, you might find yourself daydreaming a little harder than usual. Since love is in the air, let yourself get swept up in the thrill of thinking about the future. Picture the two of you adopting a dog, shopping at Ikea, and kissing in the back row at the movies. Save the reality check for next week.

In a tarot reading, the Pages point to open-heartedness and new beginnings, while the Cups suit is all about emotion. Whether you’re in a new relationship or one that’s been chugging along for 10 years, it suggests there will be a fun, giddy, new-love energy between you. It’s the perfect excuse to remember why you fell in love.

Don’t be surprised if you and your partner catch yourselves doing adorable things, like dancing in the kitchen or sending extra mushy “thinking of you” texts. Now might also be the best week to hard-launch on Instagram. It feels right with the timing of Valentine’s Day, but it’s also the mood you already happen to be in.

Feb. 14 could also set the stage for you to fall back in love with yourself. If, for whatever reason, you feel lost or left out, Valentine’s Day will be the perfect moment to come back to you. Write the card to yourself, pick up some flowers, and order the best takeout around. Because let’s be honest: Restaurants are cute and chocolates are nice, but nothing is better than a night in doing exactly what you want to do.

