Today’s tarot pull has revealed The Empress. This is a major arcana card that represents beauty, comfort, art, nature, abundance, and all things feminine. Since today is Valentine’s Day, the day of love, its meaning becomes even more powerful.

When The Empress pops up in a tarot reading, it can be a sign that you’re about to enter your creative era. It could explain why you woke up at 5 a.m. to make V-Day cards for your partner or friends, or why you were up late stringing heart-shaped garlands around your apartment. (The desire to be fun and whimsical could also be left over from Wednesday’s full moon in Leo.)

If you’ve been meaning to get back in touch with your artsy side, this is a very powerful hint from the universe that you need to grab your paintbrush. Make beaded necklaces, sign up for a pottery class, play around with poetry — whatever might scratch that itch. It doesn’t even matter if you like the result. The fun is all in the process.

This card’s divine femininity encourages you to embrace your nurturing, sensual, and empathetic side. Fully appreciate beautiful experiences and things. To lean into Valentine’s Day, celebrate with as much passion as possible, whether you’re with a partner, a group of friends, or raising a glass to your lovely self. Pop some bubbly, toss confetti, and eat a heart-shaped cookie.

For some, this card could be a gentle reminder to take good care of yourself — not only in the next 24 hours, but beyond, too. Its nurturing energy might inspire you to shake off the stress as much as possible today. To feel grounded and centered like the empress herself, splurge on a nice lunch, sit in the sauna, do some yoga, or buy yourself a little treat.

As a final note, The Empress could also be here to remind you to reconnect with others. You might want to reach out to a long-lost friend and rekindle that connection. Other options? Water your plants, make good food, light cozy candles, and turn your home into a sanctuary.

For more, check out your daily horoscope.