Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of May 25 - 31

Your pull for the week is the Three of Pentacles. It’s all about taking a grounded approach to life — just what you needed to see after the freedom (or chaos) of a long weekend. The card has a soothing, practical earth sign energy, and when it pops up in a tarot reading, it’s often a reminder to get your sh*t together. (In a nice way, of course.)

This is the week to finish your laundry, deep-clean your space, and drink some water. Do the skin care you forgot about while at the beach, take off your chipped nail polish, and slather on a hair mask. It’ll feel like a much-needed physical reset.

Since the Three of Pentacles shows people talking, this card is also a sign to text everyone back. Take 30 minutes one night this week and reply to your missed messages. Listen to the 10-minute voice note from your bestie as you cook dinner. Read the emails forwarded by your mom. A little bit of life admin will get you back on track.

Speaking of, you could even host a “life admin” night with friends, where you set up shop at your kitchen table and do the things you’ve been putting off, like scheduling a doctor’s appointment. The goal is to get your ducks in a row before summer officially begins. Think of this week as a planning period so you can hit the ground running next Monday.

Work is going to be extra busy, especially once everyone gets back to their post-holiday routine. The emails will roll in faster than you can count, so it’ll feel good to look at your planner and reorganize your calendar now, while you have a little breathing room. It’ll make it easier to collab with coworkers and get things done in the weeks ahead.

This is also the ideal moment to get a few things on the books with friends. Start a fresh group chat where you can talk about all the fun things you’d like to do this summer, whether it’s something small, like monthly picnics in the park, or something bigger, like a girls’ trip to Mexico. If you’re feeling particularly earth sign-y, send a Note with a bulleted to-do list so everyone can add ideas and keep track of what they’ve done.

When it comes to love, it’ll feel right to check in with your partner this week. Have a few slow mornings over coffee or quiet date nights in where you catch up, realign, and make a few long-term goals. If you’re dating someone new, this card is about making mutual effort and working together to build the relationship. Don’t overthink things, like whether you should text back first. If you have something to say, say it!

For more, check out your horoscope.