Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 15 - 21

Your card for the week is the Ace of Pentacles. It represents stability and abundance, as well as the powerful magic of manifestation. As an ace card, it also points to fresh starts and new beginnings — hello, back-to-school energy.

When you see this card in a tarot reading, it’s often a reminder to check in with yourself and your regular routines, especially as it relates to your home, money, or health. In the days ahead, you should finally have the energy to clear out the clutter that’s been rotting in corners and behind closed doors. To get motivated, think of your cleaning sesh a post-summer reset.

You might also feel ready to make that dentist appointment, start a walking habit, open a savings account — all those pesky things you’ve been meaning to do but keep putting off. If a chore has been cycling through your to-do list for months, now’s the time to tackle it.

The Ace of Pentacles is all about tangible things you can do right now to make your life better, and there’s truly no better time to start than Virgo season. Tear a page from this hardworking, uber-organized earth sign and see what you can accomplish.

The Ace of Pentacles also hints at an exciting opportunity that could be coming your way, possibly in the form of a job offer, a move, or a new relationship — all things that are very pentacles-coded. Even if it’s just a new goal that you stick on your vision board, whatever you set in motion this week is likely to take off at some point.

Speaking of manifesting, this ace cards suggests it’s the perfect time to get serious about plotting out your future. The Great Lock-In just kicked off on social media, and it might feel right to join. Make the challenge your own by listing all the things you’d like to turn into a habit, even if it’s just reading 10 pages in a book every night. Promise yourself that you’ll stick with it. The idea is to to overhaul your life and feel brand new by December.

After all your hard work, spend your weekend doing something grounding, slow, and soothing. People watch in the park, invite friends over for dinner, or treat yourself to a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Kick back, take a deep breath, and appreciate everything you accomplished.

