These 3 Zodiac Signs Are So Unserious About Dating

Dating can be a serious process with the sole purpose of finding The One. When people taking dating seriously aren’t swiping on the apps with their keen eye for good matches, they can be found in restaurants asking would-be partners important questions about the future. If they don’t sense any chemistry or shared goals, they’ll move on.

Then you have the people who go on dates almost entirely for the plot. These are the folks who love to have fun by any means and it has them saying yes to random, last-minute meet-ups, and swiping right on anyone who seems even mildly intriguing — even if they have a few questionable answers in their bio. Their goal? To have as much fun in the dating pool as possible.

For them, dating is all about having new experiences. It’s why they’re always open to meeting with someone who isn’t their usual type, and it’s why they’ll agree to unique plans. If a date seems like it’ll give them a good story to tell, they’re all about it. And if it goes awry? Even better!

The moment they sense there’s no true romantic connection, it means they no longer feel pressure to keep up appearances. They’ll relax and spend the rest of the evening asking fun questions or getting to know someone as a friend. Dating for the plot is an excuse to go out and see what happens — and it’s so appealing to these three zodiac signs.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

As a fun-loving air sign, Geminis aren’t the type to sit down to a formal dinner with a list of questions or a checklist for their date. They prefer to go out and see what happens, and it often means they end up having interesting experiences. Geminis love to collect stories, and this is one way they do it.

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, which means people with this sign in their birth chart are also big-time talkers. Even if they had high hopes for romance, they rarely feel upset when they sense a lack of chemistry. Instead, they immediately switch gears and focus on having a chatty conversation. They like to pick peoples’ brains and get to know what makes them tick.

This sign is extremely friendly, too, so they can get along with pretty much anyone. Even if they go out for drinks with someone who isn’t right for a long-term relationship, there’s a good chance they’ll end up swapping phone numbers and staying friends.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

A Leo will go on a date just because they’re bored. They don’t mind a casual meet-up or a no-strings-attached fling, and they certainly don’t mind being wined and dined by someone excited to dote on them. Leos are ruled by the sun so they love to bask in the warmth of attention.

For Leo, a date doesn’t have to go anywhere for it to be meaningful. Sometimes it’s just about having a nice dinner or sharing an evening with someone new. Dating offers an excuse to get dressed up and go out on the town, so it doesn’t matter who’s sitting across from them — a sparkly Leo will have fun regardless.

As an energetic fire sign, Leos also welcome exciting experiences. It’s why they’ll scroll through their dating apps for someone who looks like they might match their energy. If they end up falling in love while zip-lining or dancing till 3 a.m., that’s just a bonus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Sagittarians tend to have the best dating stories, and that’s because they go in with zero expectations. Instead of dating to find a partner — something that can cause stress — they go in with an open mind and see what happens.

As a sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, they also have a lot of success making interesting connections. They might swipe right on the most random person but end up having a whirlwind night to remember. They tend to scare their friends when it comes to their choices, but everyone appreciates the juicy debrief at brunch.

As a fire sign, Sagittarians also have a knack for making everything fun. Even if their date is a total snooze fest, they’ll find a way to spice it up by asking unique questions. By the end of the evening, everyone will be laughing.