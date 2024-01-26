These 4 Zodiac Signs Host The Best Dinner Parties

Certain zodiac signs are truly in their element when they’re hosting a dinner party and it shows. Not only do they take on the role of planning regular get-togethers, but they also have a knack for creating the best atmosphere for their friends to wine and dine.

When these signs host a dinner party, you know you’re in for a treat. It’ll either be super fancy with pretty plates, mood lighting, and chef-inspired cuisine, or the best kind of kick-back where everyone descends upon a potluck.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs who host the best dinner parties are the ones who know how to set a scene and they also make sure everyone feels at ease. This has a lot to do not just with their ruling planet and element, but also the “house” that’s associated with their sign.

In astrology, there are 12 houses and each one represents a certain area of life, whether it’s health, relationships, love, money, etc. For dinner parties, the signs that rule the friend and food houses reign supreme. They take on the natural role of party planning, while everyone else enjoys being a guest.

At your average dinner party, Garbis says you’ll find a Leo telling stories and keeping everyone entertained, while the Virgo will be in the kitchen making sure everything stays clean. Meanwhile, the host will most definitely be one of the zodiac signs listed below.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

When it comes to hosting fabulous dinner parties, Taurus always tops the list. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of aesthetics, they put a lot of effort into setting a scene.

Taurus stays prepped and ready for dinner guests at all times, says Garbis, which makes sense since they rule the second house, which is related to good food and material possessions. They always have a long dining table, lots of seating, and plenty of plates and glasses. They’re also a candle connoisseur, so you know the lighting is going to be on point.

This earth sign loves to keep things classy, so they’ll definitely get dressed up and welcome you at the door with a glass of wine. Their parties are the perfect excuse to rock your nicest outfit, too, so everyone’s always dressed to the nines.

It goes without saying that the food will be amazing, too, says Garbis. Taurus will happily spend their entire Saturday preparing a unique recipe from one of their favorite chefs. (Because of course they have a favorite chef.) You’ll feel like the fanciest adult ever as you sit, talk, and sip wine while classical music plays in the background.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tatsiana Volkava/Moment/Getty Images

Cancer hosts the coziest, most casual dinner parties around. This is the friend who invites a bunch of people over at the last minute and then serves chips, pizza on paper plates, and a random mix of snacks that they had in their fridge.

They’ve also been known to ask friends to bring food for a hybrid potluck, says Garbis. “If you go, you may need to bring a pack of cookies or a veggie tray, and it’s most likely BYOB.” The result is a serious spread of food that everyone hovers around all night.

This water sign rules the fourth house of home, so they focus on gathering everyone together, versus setting a nice table. “That’s why their dinnerware is mismatched and some wine may be served out of mugs,” says Garbis. “Some people will be on folding chairs or sitting on the floor.”

To top it off, they’ll have reality TV or a football game playing in the background, so the whole scene tends to feel loud and chaotic. “Their dinner parties are a mess,” says Garbis, but they’re also so much fun.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Venus, Libra is known for throwing dinner parties that feel like a round of speed dating. “They’re the born matchmakers of the zodiac,” says Garbis, so if you’re single, they’ll sneakily maneuver you closer to your perfect match.

Their air sign energy also sets everyone at ease. Libra rules the seventh house of people and relationships, so there’s never an awkward pause at their parties and no one ever feels left out. If you don’t know anyone, no problem. They’ll make sure to get a convo going.

Libra also takes great pains to offer the right foods. “They’re hyper-aware of everyone’s needs and choices,” says Garbis. There will be gluten-free options and vegan fare, and they’ll text you ahead of time to ask about allergies.

To add to the vibe, Libra will also encourage you to show up in a fun ‘fit. “They’re trendsetters, so everyone likes to dress up a little for their get-togethers,” says Garbis. The result is a fun, eclectic, welcoming dinner party that everyone talks about for weeks to come.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Portra/E+/Getty Images

As the ruler of the 11th house of friendships, Aquarius is a pro when it comes to scheduling regular get-togethers. In fact, this air sign hosts so often that their dinner parties quickly become a weekly tradition that everyone looks forward to.

“Their parties are reminiscent of a Friends episode,” says Garbis. “Everyone is drinking coffee and sitting around the living room, and there’s a mixture of couples and singles that all know each other.”

Aquarius likes to keep things laid back, so they urge everyone to show up whenever they want in sweatpants. It’s also totally OK to open their fridge or pour yourself a drink. Eventually, everyone starts to feel at home.

According to Garbis, an Aquarius’ dinner parties often take on a family-like theme where one guest stirs the sauce, another pulls out a board game, and someone else keeps the conversation flowing. “There’s almost always a micro drama that is resolved by the end of the night,” she says, but everyone feels so cozy, it doesn’t even matter.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer