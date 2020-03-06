We're all living busy lives, and it's easy to fall into the "team no sleep" trap, but sleep is crucial if we want to feel like our best selves. Developing a healthy bedtime routine is key — and while working on your laptop and scrolling on your phone until you can't keep your eyes open may be your current routine, it's not necessarily a healthy one. Turns out, the stars hold some answers, as there are different styles of bedtime routines for each zodiac sign that align with your astrological qualities.

First, look at the element of your zodiac sign for clues on what might be helpful. "When I hear the word routine, I immediately think to all the Earth signs — but they are not the only ones who can benefit from a solid nighttime routine," says astrologer Nura Rachelle of Moon Mystic. "Sleep routines are crucial for the water signs to support their emotional integration. For the air signs, it's about mental stillness and rest. And for the fire signs, bedtime routines should help rejuvenate their creativity and ideas."

If you've mapped out your birth chart and know what signs each of your astrological houses and planets are in, you can make your bedtime routine more personalized, too. "The sign on your 12th house cusp and any planets there can help you identify what kind of sleep routine would be best for you at night. You can look at where you have Mars in your chart to connect with your energy-level needs and what your sleep levels need to be," Rachelle says. "And then look at the rising sign for how to spend the morning!"

By leaning into your astrological qualities, you might be able to find a routine that sticks — here are some suggestions for bedtime routines for each zodiac sign that you can give a try.

Aries: Bedtime Journaling

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're always full of energy and ready to start something new, but you can't stay in high-action mode 24/7. To help you wind down for sleep, try journaling every night for just 10 or 15 minutes before going to bed. Don't self-edit as you go — just let the words flow, even if they feel silly or embarrassing. Getting your thoughts out of your head and onto paper can help you clear your mind and relax.

Taurus: Aromatherapy

Tina Gong/Bustle

Because you're naturally a sensory-oriented person, aromatherapy might be more effective for you, Taurus. Investing in an inexpensive oil diffuser and a few high-quality essential oils that promote sleep — lavender and frankincense are two of my personal favorites — could really benefit your bedtime routine. The process of filling your diffuser, then relaxing while taking deep healing breaths of the natural scents can be a deeply relaxing evening ritual.

Gemini: Gratitude Lists

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your brain is constantly on high-power mode, processing information and thinking things through. That can make it tough to live in the moment or allow yourself to relax, so try to ground yourself by jotting down a short list of everything you felt grateful for that day — it could be something as simple as receiving a compliment on your outfit. By focusing on the positive things, you can boost your mood and help yourself relax before bed.

Cancer: Relaxing Tea Ritual

Tina Gong/Bustle

You love to feel nurtured and to nurture others, Cancer, so bring the power of herbal medicine to your bedtime routine by boiling a nightly pot of tea. Chamomile, peppermint, or the Republic of Tea's Honeybush Vanilla Turmeric — which is caffeine-free and has probiotics to settle your stomach before sleep — will not only bring you the soothing benefits of the tea's herbs, but will also become a calm-inducing nightly ritual that warms you up and slows you down before you snuggle in for the night.

Leo: Sensual Healing

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a creative fire sign full of will power, Leo, so you're good at enjoying life's pleasures! Prioritizing sensual time before sleep is a great way to help relax both your body and mind. Grab your favorite massage oil and give yourself a soothing rubdown before going to bed, or grab your favorite sex toy and have a lil' one-on-one time with yourself.

Virgo: Guided Meditations

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're highly focused on the details, Virgo, and you love tackling a good to-do list. This quality can make settling down and relaxing difficult. Why not put yourself on-task by following a guided meditation before bed? Meditation Studio or Headspace make short, easy-to-use meditations that help you relax. Or, if you really want to track the details, look into a meditation headband like Muse S, which uses biofeedback and responsive meditation journeys to help you transition from your day-brain into a relaxed night mode.

Libra: Crystal Healing

Tina Gong/Bustle

As a Venus-ruled sign, you deeply appreciate aesthetics and beauty — and you'll love connecting with the gentle power of healing bedtime crystals. Celestite, lithium quartz, and lepidolite are touted for being able to promote relaxation and sleep. You can arrange the crystals near your bed, and if you want to take things up a notch, place one under your pillow or meditate with it before going to sleep.

Scorpio: Nighttime Showers

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're a water sign, so sleep is a restorative time for you to process your emotions. Ditch your morning showers in favor of nighttime showers and see how it affects you. The soothing ritual of taking a warm shower before bed can help relax you, and there are lots of shower hacks to reduce anxiety that can make it an even more healing experience.

Sagittarius: Create A Dark & Quiet Sleep Environment

Tina Gong/Bustle

As a fire sign, you're always full of energy and excitement, so sometimes it can be hard to fall asleep at night. Wearing a good, old-fashioned eye mask and a pair of ear plugs to block out light and noise can help ensure a longer and more restful night's sleep, free of distractions, so give it a shot. Alternately, if you prefer to not have any extra items on your body, you can try blackout curtains on your windows and a white noise-playing sleep machine instead.

Capricorn: Screen-Free Time

Tina Gong/Bustle

Work is important to you, Cap, and sometimes taking home your work is par for course. Spending your last waking moments of the day sorting through your work e-mails and filling your brain with tomorrow's stresses isn't a relaxing way to wind down. Treat bedtime as a sacred screen-free time by committing to putting your phone away one hour before bedtime. Use that final hour before bed to take a warm shower, or read a bit before hitting the hay — and know that there are proven benefits to screen-free time before bed that will ensure you get better rest.

Aquarius: Bedtime Reading

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're on your tech devices all day long, gathering information and forming fresh and innovative new ideas. But reading before bed is a great and quiet way to wind down and help stimulate sleep, and it can make a world of difference for your creativity, too.

Pisces: Pamper Yourself With Skincare

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your gentle, watery spirit could use a little pampering at the end of each day. Indulge in buying your favorite skincare products and let yourself have a sweet and sensual pre-bedtime routine. No need for anything fancy — I love using Thayer's Rose Petal Facial Toner after I cleanse my face for an inexpensive spa-like feel! Then use a soothing night cream and enjoy going to bed with a sparkly clean face.