The world can be on fire and yet some people have the ability to remain calm, cool, and collected. These are folks who don’t let bumps in the road throw them off. During a confrontation, they don’t immediately give into anger or easily lose their cool. They don’t seem to worry about what tomorrow or the next six months may bring as well. While everyone can work on becoming more calm in their life, some people are just naturally that way due to the influence of their zodiac sign. According to astrologers, the most calm zodiac signs have a few things in common.

In astrology, the 12 signs can be broken down by modality and element. A zodiac sign’s element (fire, earth, water and air) is the foundation of each sign’s personality, while modality (cardinal, fixed, and mutable) influences how a sign expresses their energy. If you want to know why some people are more calm than others, you need to take a look at both.

As Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle, earth signs tend to be the most calm among the elements. “Earth signs tend to reflect the state of ground,” Garbis says. “They’re stable, immovable, predictable, and at ease. When one is calm, they are not bothered by the winds of life blowing them around. They make decisions and stick to them. They’re firm about life.”

When it comes to modality, fixed energy is pretty similar to earth energy. According to Garbis, fixed signs prefer staying in the same place. They’d rather plant seeds in one place and grow from there, rather than plant many seeds in a different places. Fixed signs also make decisions about where they are and don’t typically worry about the past or future. Like earth signs, they’re grounded and live in the present. It’s why they tend to come off as calm.

But of course, some earth and fixed signs are calmer than the rest. Here are the most calm zodiac signs, according to Garbis and astrologer Maria Hayes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) As a fixed earth sign, Taurus definitely has what it takes to be one of the most calm zodiac signs. “With their steadfast ways, they take action slowly and think about everything,” Garbis says. They’re known for being very patient, and it usually takes a lot of provoking before they get mad. “Taurus makes its way onto this list primarily because they’re known to be stable and stubborn,” Hayes says. “In terms of having that strong conviction, Taurus is like an immovable mountain. While this makes it difficult for them to adapt to change, it also safeguards them from making rash decisions in the face of uncertainty.”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Like Taurus, Capricorn is an earth sign who moves at a slow and steady pace. According to Garbis, they’re methodical and work hard to get to the right solution. If there’s a problem, the sea goat is sure to solve it with cool and level head. “Capricorn is very brainy and reaches solutions in a very practical way,” she says. “They collect their thoughts wisely.” To some, Capricorns may come off cold or unfeeling, but that’s due to their practical nature. In their mind, acting impulsively or getting emotional won’t solve anything. If you’re ever in a bind, Capricorn is one sign you want to have on your side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) The element of air has a lot to do with the intellectual, like thoughts, ideas, and communication. Because of that, air signs have a tendency to overthink. However, that’s not the case with Aquarius. According to Hayes, Aquarius is the only air sign that would make this list and that’s due to their fixed modality. “It allows them to retain that mental serenity,” Hayes says. “Like a true thinker, Aquarius has the ability to step back from their thoughts and feelings. Doing so allows them to evaluate objectively, which is an avenue where the air element shines most. Since they have a fixed modality, they won’t easily be influenced by external forces.” Aquarius is very different from their sister air signs Gemini and Libra who are notorious for being indecisive.

Sources

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic

Maria Hayes, astrologer