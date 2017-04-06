You can admit it — you said a lot of things back in the '90s that you wish you could erase from memory. Who convinced you it was cool enough to get away with dropping "da bomb" in casual conversation? But aside from embarrassing choices, there's also the matter of things you said in the '90s that are obsolete now. As in, if you said them now, the youth of today would look like you as though you were actually from the prehistoric period. Which is how they describe the time before TikTok.
Not all ‘90s slang is bad. Maybe you say things like "what's the dilly" and "bounce" routinely and in a totally non-ironic way, and that’s your right. And while some '90s slang may no longer make sense (did it ever, really?), for the sake of this article, focus more on things you said IRL on a semi-regular basis that wouldn't make sense if you tossed them out into the world today. Even though your favorite decade is experiencing quite a revival, you can't bring back every single thing that was popular during that time period... no matter how much you’d like to.
Is your curiosity piqued at this point? No duh! Let's take a look at some of the things you said during the '90s that have since been rendered obsolete.