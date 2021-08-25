Why A Virgo & Virgo Relationship Might Get Off To A Slow Start

No one understands a Virgo more than another Virgo. The zodiac’s earthy Virgin is notorious for being a total perfectionist. Highly organized and detail-oriented, their apartments are always immaculate, never leaving the house with a hair out of place. They set very high standards for themselves, and are picky about whom they choose to spend time with. When two Virgos get together, it can seem like a match made in heaven. But dating your own sign can be both a blessing and a curse. Virgo and Virgo’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this zodiac match.

“Being a Virgo is often a thankless job, so it can feel special, if not alarming, to date someone who understands how they feel and [who] analyzes things — a Virgo specialty — in a similar way,” Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, tells Bustle. “Virgos are skilled at the sport of mental gymnastics and can talk themselves in and out of anything. However, once they’ve invested time and money into a relationship, they’re usually in it to win it.”

On the plus side, Virgos are Mercury-ruled signs, so they place a lot of value on logic and communication. In relationships, they’re problem-solvers. If they have a disagreement, they’ll talk it out and work together to come up with a solution. However, Virgos are critical by nature, and they’re quick to point out areas in which their partner can improve. While these comments come from a place of love, being with someone who only seems to see your flaws can be exhausting.

“As long as Virgos keep their minds, hearts, and lines of communication open, they will be able to drop their usual defenses, learn from one another and, ultimately, improve themselves and their relationship,” DeFranco says. “Everybody wins!”

Virgo & Virgo’s Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, these two are a solid match. In bed, as astrologer Sofia Adler tells Bustle, Virgo's unmatched attention to detail makes them great lovers. They rule the Sixth House of Health and Service in astrology, so they live to serve. They’re also highly sensual Earth signs who like moving at a slow and steady pace.

“Two Virgos will want to please each other in the bedroom,” Adler says. “They’re very focused and won’t miss a beat when it comes to their partner's physical pleasure and what turns them on.”

Although Virgo is symbolized by The Virgin, they don’t tend to be prudish. According to DeFranco, Virgos have a bit of a kinky side. They love being in control, and will take turns submitting to the other.

One thing that can be an issue early on in the relationship is Virgo’s need for perfection. They have a great desire to please, which can make them tense or insecure in bed. One or both partners may need to remind themselves that not everything has to be perfect, especially when it comes to sex. As Adler says, “The ability to learn more about your partner and improve as time goes on is just another way to grow personally.”

Virgo & Virgo’s Emotional Compatibility

Virgos are sensitive, but try their best to keep their feelings to themselves. When they’re upset, Adler says, they’ll either stifle their emotions and keep things bottled up, or go into problem-solving mode immediately. For them, it’s important to feel like they have everything under control. After all, they’re all about serving other people. How can they help others if they’re a mess themselves? When two Virgos get together, they’ll need to learn that it’s OK to be vulnerable, even if it’s just with each other.

In love, Virgos are grounded, practical, loyal, and reliable. Like their fellow Earth signs, Taurus and Capricorn, Virgos tend to fall in love at a slow pace. They won’t rush the dating process, preferring to take their time getting to know each other before committing to a relationship.

Stability is very important to them, so they’re cautious about who they open up to. They prefer long-term relationships to casual flings, and would rather wait for the right partner to come along than waste their time dating someone who clearly isn’t a good match. After all, these perfectionists have high standards for a romantic partner and typically go for people who are equally ambitious and relationship-oriented.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Virgo-Virgo Relationship

Virgos are constantly looking for ways to improve. Although relationships do require some work, their desire for perfection can make them hyper-critical of themselves and others. According to Adler, it’s easier for them to focus on the ways their relationship isn’t working and what could be fixed, rather than appreciate what’s actually good. A Virgo-Virgo couple needs to remind themselves that they and their partners are doing enough, Adler says. If not, the constant criticism might eventually push these two apart.

“Rather than letting their ego run the show and steer them towards perfectionism and critical beliefs, they must focus on the health of their partnership,” Adler says. Virgos need to ask themselves, how can you be of service to one another? How can you use your partnership to help you continually learn more about yourself and grow? How does your partner help you evolve into the strongest, highest version of you? A Virgo-Virgo pair can “absolutely last” if they continue to come back to their desire to take care of their partner.

Overall, a Virgo-Virgo relationship is a decent match. These two will understand one another from the beginning, and will push and challenge each other throughout their relationship. It will be important for them to learn how to express their feelings and curb their tendency toward criticism. If they can work on those potential problem areas, their relationship can absolutely stand the test of time.

