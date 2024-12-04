Here's Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, December 4

Today’s tarot card is the Ten of Pentacles, which means you’re about to see some major payoffs related to your hard work. The art depicts a happy family and an abundance of gold coins, which represent stability, long-term success, a sense of accomplishment, and financial security — all good vibes, especially ahead of the holidays.

If you were hoping to close out 2024 on a high note, the Ten of Pentacles suggests you’re well on your way. You might see some progress today on your winter arc, like a new self-care habit that finally clicks into place or a renewed sense of energy. It’s also possible you’ll be recognized at work for your extra effort or see a major project come to fruition.

However it plays out, allow yourself to revel in the sense of accomplishment and all it brings. If you get a heftier paycheck or a glowing compliment, it’s no accident. You earned it. Sure, there might be more to do before you reach your final destination, but doesn’t it feel good to see some progress? To celebrate, text someone close to you and fill them in on the details. This card reminds you to share success with your best friends and fam, if you can.

If you aren’t seeing any progress towards your goals, don’t panic. These 10 gold coins also suggest everything will work out in the future. When this card shows up in a tarot reading, it’s equivalent to a much-needed sigh of relief. It reminds you to look ahead, see the bigger picture, and plant proverbial seeds for your future.

This card can refer to your career and your financial situation, and it can also relate to your home life. Whether you live alone, with a partner, family, or roommates, there could be a sense of harmony and strong connections today.

To lean into it, try baking holiday cookies with your roomies, stringing up decorations with your partner, or FaceTiming your aunt as you try her favorite recipe. It’s all about leaning into your community.

As a bonus, the Ten of Pentacles also hints that you need to buy yourself a treat, especially if you came into some extra cash or got an end-of-year bonus. As you’re holiday shopping, opt for a “two for you, one for me” situation. You really deserve it.