Your Bank Account's Tarot Reading For Wednesday, February 19

Today’s tarot card is the Four of Pentacles. In general, this card represents stability and security, and it can also point to wealth, frugality, and a hint of stinginess, especially in a money-themed reading.

In the next 24 hours, it hints that you might gain a renewed focus on your financial security, and it could lead you to cancel a few plans. Don’t be surprised if you back out of a fancy dinner with friends or those drinks you promised to get tonight with a date. Something inside you will be screaming, “Don’t spend any money!!!” on food, Ubers, online shopping, or otherwise — and you might want to listen.

The reason why will be unique to you and your situation, so take some time to assess where this little voice is coming from. If, for example, you need to start saving money for an upcoming move or change in career, cutting back on pricy outings and other non-essentials could be a great place to start. Let your friends or partner know you’ll rejoin them once the dust has settled.

For others, the appearance of the Four of Pentacles could suggest you’ve hit the jackpot when it comes to financial security. Maybe you’ve entered an era where you finally feel like you have your finances under control: a nice nest egg in savings, a low balance on your credit card, etc.

Instead of breathing a sigh of relief, however, you might catch yourself tightening your purse strings as a way to keep your money close. Even though you have some extra wiggle room, you won’t be in the mood to celebrate or splurge. In fact, the very idea could scare you. Cut to you looking up money-saving hacks in the middle of the night.

In a tarot reading, the pentacles are associated with practicality and the number four with the need to establish boundaries. While you might loosen up a bit in the coming days or weeks, it’s OK to listen to your gut right now when it comes to your dough. (Hey, being financially responsible feels good sometimes.)

Set some ground rules for yourself and don’t be afraid to stick to them. This might mean creating a strict budget or swearing that you’ll never fall below a certain amount in savings. Whatever you can do to feel safe and secure, look into it today.