Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, January 22

Today’s tarot card is the Knight of Pentacles. It represents groundedness, responsibility, and the slow chug towards your goals. It’s the perfect follow-up to the Six of Swords you saw yesterday, which is all about overcoming obstacles. This could be a sign you’ve officially moved on from the past and are ready to build your future.

When a knight appears in a tarot reading you can think of it as a call to action. Just like the person on a horse who’s about to go on a mission, this card suggests you’re going to be extra productive in the next 24 hours. Since this is a pentacle card we’re talking about — a suit associated with the very-practical earth element — it means you’ll approach your goals and to-do lists in a slow, steady, methodical manner.

While some tarot cards are all about taking big risks and leaning into chaotic “just go for it” energy, this one suggests you’ll take a more practical approach. If your goal is to feel better, for instance, you might decide to go to bed earlier or drink more water — and it’ll be something you have to repeat again tomorrow, and the next day, and the next.

This card is nothing flashy or exciting, but that’s exactly the point. It’s often the boring things you do daily that create the most progress in the long run.

The Knight of Pentacles is all about the beauty of routine — something the Virgos and Capricorns out there are going to love. That said, it doesn’t mean you have to be perfect. Set a few habits in motion today, be as consistent as you can, and you should feel brand new in a month or two.

This card also reminds you to stick to your commitments. If you made plans to see friends tonight, then don’t you dare cancel. Yes, it’s a freezing cold Wednesday in January, but you should still go out and make good on your promise.

Once you get to your destination — whether it’s your pal’s apartment or a cozy bar — you’ll immediately know you made the right choice. This is such a good week to hang out with your community, share thoughts, and get things off your chest. The Knight of Pentacles reminds you to not be too stoic, so go ahead and let it all out.