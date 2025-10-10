According To Astrologers, This WNBA Team Is Likely To Win The Finals

If you’re at all privy to what’s happening in the world of sports, you know that this year’s WNBA Finals have heated up in a big way. Since the championship series began on Oct. 3, the Las Vegas Aces have dominated the court, winning three of three games against the Phoenix Mercury with the help of MVP A’Ja Wilson. In nail-biter Game 3, which took place on Oct. 8, the Mercury star Sataou Sabally suffered a concussion, putting her on the bench for Game 4. This makes tonight’s match especially crucial — as it could either be a championship-cincher (and third championship victory) for the Las Vegas Aces, or an extension of the finals in the case of a Phoenix Mercury win. This critical match goes down tonight, and as an astrologer, my inclination is to look at the cosmic influences that could affect this game’s outcome and the players’ performances.

The Astrological Basics

Game 4 takes place tonight, Oct. 10, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona at 5 p.m. local time. The moon spends the entirety of the day in clever and quick-thinking Gemini, bringing a fast-paced and intellectually-charged energy to the whole scene. The only lunar aspect perfecting today is a beautifully fortunate trine with intense and competitive Pluto, fueling everyone with an intense desire to dive deep. Whatever happens, the players are going to pour their blood, sweat, and tears into this game — as well as use some serious strategy and intellect to navigate their decisions on the court.

This sentiment is echoed by astrologer Loli Moon, who spoke with Bustle about the astrology of game day and shared some predictions based on what’s happening in the stars. “Game 4 is looking to be full of passion, intense moves, and a close game overall,” says Moon. By looking at the placement of the planets, the numerology of the day, and what’s currently happening in the key players’ astrology charts, everyone can gain some insight into how tonight’s game might unfold.

Keep in mind that astrology and numerology can manifest in infinite different ways, so there’s no 100% fool-proof way to predict the future. However, there’s plenty to work with when it comes to the cosmic energy of game day. Here are some vibes and predictions about the outcome of tonight’s game, based on astrology and numerology.

The Numerology Of Game Day

Now, a drill down into the digits! Numerology is the ancient study of numbers and their mystical correspondences, and looking at the numerology of game day can help supplement the astrological action. Numerologically speaking, Oct. 10, 2025, is an 11 day — meaning whatever happens today is sure to be dynamic and spiritually-charged. Eleven is known as the first "master number" in numerology, and it symbolizes personal growth, spiritual awakening, and even a connection to the psychic or mystical realm.

If you branch outside of traditional numerology, it’s interesting to note that this game occurs on Oct. 10, or 10/10. Because October 10 is the tenth day of the tenth month of the year, it's double-charged with the independent, empowered, and successful energy of the number 10 in numerology, bringing more synchronicity and alignment to this date.

"The symbolism of the number ten on its own is one of mastery, completion, and opening up to infinite possibilities — it holds the vibration of one, which is all about new beginnings, and that of zero, which is the infinite open space where miracles can generate," ascension guide and intuitive healer Laura Brown previously told Bustle. "When you combine 10/10, what you have is double the luck and double the miracles.” This emphasizes the idea that anything could happen tonight, and miracles on the court are most definitely on the table.

The Chart Of The Game: Not An Easy Win

There are many different ways to use astrology to predict the potential outcome of a sports matchup, and in my preferred technique, you assign the top-dog team the signification of the chart’s ascendant (or the starting point of the chart), while giving the underdog the signification of the chart’s descendant (which is exactly opposite to the ascendant). In today’s case, the ascendant represents the Aces, who have won the past three games, while the descendent would represent the Mercury, who are still losing 3-0.

Let’s start by taking a look at the Aces. In the game chart, disciplinarian Saturn sits alongside the ascendant, which can indicate difficulty and hardship. In other words, this is not necessarily going to be an easy win for Las Vegas. Taking the cake will require hard work, and the players’ discipline and patience could be put to the test. However, Saturn is making a beautiful trine to the game’s chart ruler — lucky Jupiter — which is happily situated in the sign of Cancer, where it thrives. So while Saturn’s delays and challenges may affect the Aces, it’s more likely to play out positively for them, so they’ll probably see a payoff to their struggles. Plus, having abundant planet Jupiter so well-placed promises good fortune and makes the Aces’ already-swaggy aura larger-than-life.

Additionally, the North Node of Destiny is in the first whole sign house of the game chart, near the point symbolizing the Aces, which could mean that their win is more “fated” than their opponents. While they may face some challenges, astrology is looking hopeful for the Aces.

But the Mercury has some favorable cosmic action happening too, despite their setbacks. “With Mercury’s Sataou Sabally ruled out due to her concussion, Phoenix will be playing with more passion, as the goal to win Game 4 for their teammate is strong,” Moon tells Bustle. This is reflected in the fact that sweet planet Venus is exactly on top of the descendent — aka the point that symbolizes Phoenix — indicating that the team is working really cooperatively, and feeling a lot of harmony and camaraderie.

The cosmic ruler of the Phoenix Mercury in the game chart happens to be Mercury itself.

It can also mean they’ll receive a lot of love and affection from the crowd, which makes sense given that they’re playing on their home turf. Venus is a fantastic planet to have on your side in a chart like this, and it’s also being supported by lucky planet Jupiter, boosting the good vibes. Unfortunately, because it’s in Virgo — a sign where it tends to be uncomfortable — Venus’ magic may not manifest quite as powerfully as it would if it were in a stronger position.

The cosmic ruler of the Phoenix Mercury in the game chart happens to be Mercury itself — how ironic! Currently, Mercury is in competitive and cutthroat Scorpio. However, it’s not making any major connections to any other planets, nor is it in a particularly strong part of the chart. So while this team has some helpful astrology on their side, contrasted by the Aces’ Saturnian challenges, it may not be enough to outshine some of the powerful energy that is supporting the Aces.

The Astrology Of The Teams’ Star Players

Due to Sabally’s concussion during Game 3, the Mercury won’t have the help of one of their key players in tonight’s game. But their other star teammates might be able to pick up the slack. “Alyssa Thomas could have some of the best moves on the court this game, as Mars in Scorpio will trine her natal Pisces Mars,” Moon says. Additionally, Thomas’ Mercury is conjunct hardworking Saturn, so she’s likely to be ultra-focused and have her head in the game, visibly taking things very seriously. Her Pluto is also close to Part of Fortune in the chart of the game — a point that symbolizes natural talents — so she could have a transformative and intense influence on tonight’s outcome.

“Kahleah Copper’s Scorpio ascendant will also stand out during this game, as Mars sits here in a tight conjunction,” adds Moon. This alignment infuses Copper’s performance with loads of stamina, ambition, and bravery. However, her natal Mercury is conjunct with the South Node, meaning she could be stuck in a limiting headspace or a mindset that’s inhibiting her highest growth.

When it comes to the Aces, though, the cosmos appears to be leaning in their favor. “The Las Vegas Aces can very well close out this series in Game 4, as the stars are heavily on the Aces’ star players’ sides,” says Moon. “Game 4 takes place just a couple of days after Chelsea Gray’s birthday, while also aligning with Jackie Young’s Mars return, supporting her swiftness on the court.”

Young’s moon falls into the first house of the game’s chart, making her emotionally in line with the action on the court, while her Virgo sun aligns with Venus, boosting her confidence and public image. Additionally, her powerful natal Mars in Scorpio is conjunct to the Part of Fortune in the game chart, meaning she’s likely going to make some high-impact moves and decisions during the game that feel very aligned.

And then, of course, there’s the team’s star player A’Ja Wilson. The moon is squaring off with her natal Mercury as the game begins, so she’ll need to make sure to have her head on the court and avoid getting caught up in emotions. Thankfully, her natal moon is in Gemini, which is the same sign the moon will be in during the game, so this could heighten her intuition and make her instincts even stronger than usual.

Additionally, Wilson’s Mars sign — which represents drive, ambition, and physical energy — falls into the fifth house of sports and recreation in the game’s chart, which highlights her motivation and stamina when it comes to securing a win. True MVP status. Speaking of stamina, down-to-business Saturn is involved, too. “Wilson and Young both have Saturn returns in Aries coming up, which means victory after hard work, and [their] dedication is about to pay off,” adds Moon.

Prediction: A Las Vegas Aces Win

“The Las Vegas Aces have the upper hand, as all of their stars will be present on the court,” says Moon. “As above, so below.” Between the astrological techniques used to analyze Game 4 and the astrology hitting the birth charts of the major players, it looks likely that the Aces will sweep with a four-win streak and secure their title as reigning WNBA champions yet again. Of course, only time will reveal how the stars have sealed their fate. See you on the court.