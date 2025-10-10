Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, October 10

When the moon slides into lively Gemini, it is immediately confronted by disruptive Uranus and transformative Pluto. This brings a sudden shift in attitude, which could inspire you to upgrade a routine that’s been feeling stale. Move in a different direction this morning and break a few of your own rules — even if you don’t have a plan.

The energy turns serious this evening when Venus — the planet of love and money — eases into the firing line of Saturn retrograde — generating tension that tests boundaries, commitment, and financial choices. Pull back if you’re sensing a lack of reciprocity. Don’t let your cup run dry. You deserve the love, support, and consideration you show for others.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Surprise conversations could offer a dose of inspiration. If someone wants to yap today, let them.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A genius money-saving idea could strike when you least expect it. Keep an eye out.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Expressing yourself truthfully is the most powerful thing you can do. Drop the mask, follow your instincts, and be your authentic self.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Healing is easier when you accept that the occasional rush of restless or anxious thoughts is part of the human experience. Don’t judge yourself too harshly.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Avoid over-filling your calendar when you’re in a vibrant mood. Pace yourself and only accept one invitation at a time.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your versatility is commendable — show it off! Picking up a new skill or sharing your knowledge or brilliant solutions could make job offers appear out of the blue.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) A short adventure may be just what you need to come alive. Set your intentions for a spontaneous weekend, and get organized now so you can move freely later.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Take your time to clarify details before making a decision or sharing your deeper thoughts and feelings. Asking questions when an unplanned expense, intimate request, or shared secret throws you off guard could prevent misunderstandings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Last-minute changes may show you how quickly and unexpectedly things can take a turn. But the new plan that kicks into place may surprise you. Adapt to a client’s request or a partner’s emotions with an open mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It’s tempting to overcommit to a project or plan, but if there’s any uncertainty in the air, it's best to keep your options open. Focus on today’s to-do list without worrying about tomorrow’s.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) If something energizes you, don’t resist it! Let it surge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Think on your feet today. A situation at home or with family members requires quick, creative problem-solving.

