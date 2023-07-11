Doctor. Astronaut. Olympic skier. Aerobics instructor. Only one person has these accomplishments (and much more) underneath their belt, and her name is Barbie. The fictional character’s impact spawns generations, teaching young people of all ages that they can do anything they set their minds to, and look fabulous doing it. Some people’s love for the doll even follows them into adulthood, either because they’re inspired by her message or by her glamorous, pink-tastic lifestyle. If that sounds like you, you can thank your birth chart, because you may have a spiritual connection to the doll. No, really.
Now that the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie is just days away, it seems like the whole world has a newfound infatuation with the iconic character. But according to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), there are three zodiac signs that relate to the nostalgic toy more than anyone. So if you’ve had an affinity for her lavish lifestyle and couture closet since childhood, or have been on the frontlines of the Barbiecore trend long before Margot Robbie stepped foot into the IRL Dreamhouse, you may be one of these Barbie-obsessed signs. I wonder if Ken has one of these placements, too?