Doctor. Astronaut. Olympic skier. Aerobics instructor. Only one person has these accomplishments (and much more) underneath their belt, and her name is Barbie. The fictional character’s impact spawns generations, teaching young people of all ages that they can do anything they set their minds to, and look fabulous doing it. Some people’s love for the doll even follows them into adulthood, either because they’re inspired by her message or by her glamorous, pink-tastic lifestyle. If that sounds like you, you can thank your birth chart, because you may have a spiritual connection to the doll. No, really.

Now that the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie is just days away, it seems like the whole world has a newfound infatuation with the iconic character. But according to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), there are three zodiac signs that relate to the nostalgic toy more than anyone. So if you’ve had an affinity for her lavish lifestyle and couture closet since childhood, or have been on the frontlines of the Barbiecore trend long before Margot Robbie stepped foot into the IRL Dreamhouse, you may be one of these Barbie-obsessed signs. I wonder if Ken has one of these placements, too?

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the dreamers of the zodiac, it’s no wonder why Pisces relate to Barbie’s aspirational life so much. “Pisces love a getaway, whether that be inside their mind or physical travel and the Malibu Barbie Dream House would be right up their alley,” says Lee. “It’s no surprise as to why Pisceans would admire Barbie’s lifestyle; her outfits are to die for, everyone adores her, and her significant other is willing to do anything she could ever desire. Isn’t that, like, everyone’s dream come true?” Facts.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Just like Barbie, Leos dominate every room they’re in and never fail to be the center of attention. “Barbie is a true boss with the glamorous lifestyle to match and that just screams Leo energy to me,” remarks Lee. “They’re go-getters who achieve anything they set their minds to, i.e., ‘This Barbie is a…’ and they’re such charming and attractive people with great [hearts]! I can totally envision a Leo in the Malibu Dream House, being out on the beach every day, and living their absolute best life, unapologetically.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Believe it or not, Barbie and Sagittarians have a lot more in common than you’d think. “Jovial, youthful, free-spirited, and fun are just a few characteristics that are similar between Sagittarius and Barbie,” Lee explains. “Being ruled by planet Jupiter, Sagittarians are naturally curious beings who love exploring not only the world and other people, but themselves as well... and Barbie is kind of a jack-of-all-trades when you think about it.” The astrologer points out that the queen Barb herself Nicki Minaj is also a Sag, and in Lee’s words, “it only makes sense for a Sag to live that Barbie Life!”

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator