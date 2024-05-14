This 1 Zodiac Sign Makes The Best Friend

Some people have what it takes to be an amazing friend, and when it comes to astrology, Libra definitely tops the list. If anyone’s going to throw you a party, give you a hug, or answer your texts at 3 a.m., it’s this friendly, social, diplomatic sign.

“People born under Libra — that's from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22 — are just naturally good at building and maintaining friendships,” says Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion. “They're also known for being kind of like the glue in their friend groups, always trying to make sure everything's harmonious and fair.”

This zodiac sign is the first to respond in the group chat, and when the girlies are fighting, they always step in. “Libras are all about balance and fairness,” says Bell. They try to see every side of a problem, which makes them excellent mediators and the person you’ll want to call when you need advice.”

They’re also one of the most fun zodiac signs, right next to Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius. If you want a bestie who will send you TikToks, join you for brunch, and laugh at all your inside jokes, they’ve always got your back. Below, all the reasons why Libras are the best friends of the zodiac, according to an astrologer.

Libras Are Bestie Material

Libra has quite a lot going for them in the friendship department. For one, they’re ruled by the planet Venus, which represents love and beauty. “This influence makes Libras naturally gravitate towards creating balance and harmony in their relationships,” says Bell.

They love nothing more than to gather all the people they love into one space, and they’re the best at creating welcoming environments. “Their connection to Venus also enhances their understanding and appreciation of personal relationships, helping them be empathetic and supportive friends,” she says. Once you have a Libra bestie, they’ll be your BFF for life.

Of course, the fact they’re an air sign doesn’t hurt their case, either. Air signs are naturally friendly, chatty, and outgoing. And since they’re so sociable, they have no trouble making friends wherever they go, whether it’s at work, in their apartment building, or at their local coffee shop. They’ll talk to their neighbors, baristas, and almost anyone who looks their way.

As a cherry on top, Libra rules over the seventh house of partnerships. “This makes them particularly adept at understanding and managing one-on-one relationships,” says Bell. “Their rule over this house also means that Libras are at their best when they are in partnerships, whether romantic or platonic, emphasizing their role as supportive and loyal friends.”

They’re Amazing Listeners

Thanks to the traits stemming from their element and ruling planet, Libra tends to be one of the best listeners in the zodiac. Whether you’re calling them, sitting across from them at brunch, or texting, you can always tell they’re actively paying attention and hanging onto your every word. “They genuinely care about what others have to say, making them excellent confidants,” says Bell. “You feel truly heard and validated in your feelings and thoughts.”

They’re In Touch With Their Emotions

“This sign is very emotionally intelligent, which helps them understand not just their own feelings but also the emotions of others,” says Bell. “This empathy makes them sensitive to the needs and struggles of their friends, and they're often the first to offer comfort or a shoulder to cry on.”

This trait also means they’re good at setting boundaries. If they don’t want to hang out or if they can’t text, they’ll let you know ASAP. They aren’t the type to give too much of themselves to the point they feel resentful.

They’re Always Ready To Help

You know you’ve found the ultimate BFF when someone’s down to help you during the most mundane moments, like a move or landing at the airport at 3 a.m. If anyone’s going to volunteer to be your own, personal Uber service, you can bet it’ll be Libra.

They’re also eager to take on the role of therapist. “If a friend is in trouble or facing challenges, a Libra will often go out of their way to provide support and assistance, whether it's offering practical help or standing up for their friends in difficult situations,” says Bell.

They Keep The Peace

If a Libra detects friction in the air, they’ll be the first to step in and mediate. “Say you’re having a disagreement with another friend at a group dinner,” says Bell. They’ll notice right away and make sure both sides feel heard and understood. “They have a knack for calming tense situations and making sure everyone leaves feeling OK about the outcome.”

They Plan The Best Parties

While Libras love a one-on-one hang, they really shine when planning parties. They’ll buy a million decorations, set up a snack table — with everyone’s allergens in mind — and curate the most amazing playlist.

They’ll do this just because, or to cheer someone up. “Imagine you’re feeling down,” says Bell. “Your Libra friend might organize a small surprise party or a chill movie night, creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere that lifts everyone’s spirits.”

They’re So Supportive

If you’re going through a rough patch, a Libra will always be there to listen — not just passively, but actively, says Bell. It’ll feel like they’re peeking inside your brain at all the inner workings, and then they’ll say something that proves they understand you better than you understand yourself.

“They are great at giving advice, too, that’s thoughtful and balanced,” says Bell. “For instance, if you’re unsure about a major decision, like a job change, a Libra will sit with you, weigh the pros and cons, and help you see different perspectives to ensure you’re making the best choice.”

Clearly, they’ve earned their spot as the best friend of the zodiac.

