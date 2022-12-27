These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Best At Setting Boundaries

It’s not always easy to establish boundaries. I mean, how many times have you agreed to go out when really, you want to have a chill night in with Abbott Elementary? But for some, setting limits comes naturally to them, and they have no problem letting you know when you’ve crossed a line. Clearly, there’s a lot we can learn from the zodiac signs who are best at setting boundaries.

There are a few elements of your birth chart to refer to when discerning your tendency to put up walls — your sun sign, which represents you at your core, for starters. It’s all about knowing the major traits of your sun sign. For example, if your sun sign is Cancer or Scorpio — two water signs who are known for having a protective layer — you might have an easier time preserving your boundaries.

According to astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, your zodiac sign’s modality (Cardinal, Fixed, Mutable) can also tell whether you’re good at communicating boundaries. The fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius) are notorious for resisting change, so it makes sense that they’d be quick to put up a wall in order to regulate their energy. “Fixed signs prefer to keep their energy contained by leaving their environment as it is,” Desiree Roby Antila, an astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love tells Bustle. “They are extremely consistent people in that they conserve their energy usage. They are also incredibly protective and create boundaries for self-preservation.”

Your Saturn sign is literally related to restriction and responsibility, so it’s also a good tell. This placement shows you your sense of discipline, including how you assert yourself. For instance, if your Saturn is in people-pleasing Libra, odds are you over-compromise and may struggle to speak up for your needs. You can also look at your Mars sign, the fiery planet which reflects your aggression and impulses.

If you’re the type who can speak up for yourself even when it’s difficult, chances are you’re one of the mature zodiac signs who are the best at setting boundaries. And if you aren’t — it’s probably a good idea to take notes.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Comfort-driven Taurus seldom struggles to let others know they’d rather have a cozy evening alone than paint the town red. They also know their worth and won’t hesitate to call someone out for crossing boundaries. “These steady souls are the most patient people and rarely let others ruffle their calm energy,” explains Antila. “However, if someone starts to annoy them, they have no problem cutting them out.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios are known for their lethal pincers and hard outer shell to protect their soft center. They’re ruled by Pluto, the planet of taboo and secrets, which speaks to why Scorpio keeps their guard all the way up to protect their privacy. “Scorpios take the cake when it comes to creating boundaries. They are the most black-and-white of all the signs, and they do not put up with any bullsh*t,” Antila says. “They are all about self-preservation and cutting out others when needed.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As the fixed air sign of the zodiac, Aquarius zodiac signs take their space seriously and don’t typically give second chances to those who invade it. After all, Aquarius’ traditional ruler, Saturn, is the planet that rules boundaries and limitations. “The water bearers are some of the most aloof people in the zodiac. They are famous for ghosting people who do them wrong,” explains Antila.

Source:

Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer