When you think about the way you like to exercise, it probably aligns with your personality in an eerily specific way. That’s why there are zodiac signs who love dance cardio classes and others who wouldn’t shake it in a group fitness environment if you paid them a million dollars.

The zodiac signs who love dance have quite a few things in common, and almost all of them have to do with energy, excitement, and passion, says astrologer Maria Hayes. While you might be able to convince some less-than-enthusiastic folks to attend a Saturday morning Zumba for the health benefits, the signs who genuinely love dance cardio are there to move, groove, and unleash their inner Beyoncé. For them, the fact that it’s a good workout is just a bonus. “These signs overflow with fun, thrill, excitement, passion, and a genuine love for this workout activity,” Hayes tells Bustle.

On the flip side, introverted signs might prefer a solo jog where they can focus on their thoughts and decompress, while lower energy signs usually feel best at yoga where they can stretch and move slowly. Meanwhile, you’ll catch the five zodiac signs listed below their choreography to bumping music. The more they can shake their booty, the better.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

“Aries loves continuous movement and expending a lot of energy — something that is very achievable while doing Zumba and other dance cardio workouts,” Hayes says. As a fire sign, you’re into the spicy footwork, the music, and the fact you get to laugh and have fun for a whole hour.

You’re also into the variety dance has to offer. Whether it’s hip-hop, step aerobics, or even pole dancing, you’re always the first one to sign up at the gym or download a new dance workout app. “It doesn't matter whether it's traditional or contemporary dance,” Hayes says. “The more varied the workouts, the more likely they are to give them a shot.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a Leo, you’re dedicated when it comes to fitness — and you love to stand out. So for you, nothing ticks the boxes quite like dance cardio. In fact, if you miss a workout, it can throw off your whole week, says Hayes. You crave the loud music and the chance to make intense eye contact with yourself in the gym mirrors while you groove.

Speaking of, Hayes says you’ve been known to do your own dance cardio workouts at home, sometimes while completing other tasks. As a passionate sign, you’re always on the lookout for ways to spice up life’s most boring moments, and dancing feels like the right way to do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

“Nobody loves fun and camaraderie as much as a Virgo,” Hayes says, which is why you’re drawn to group fitness classes. You have a good time in spin and you’ve enjoyed step aerobics, but you’re extra passionate about dance cardio thanks to the thrill of learning new choreography. While it feels good to get the steps right, you’re totally OK with messing up or being the least coordinated one in class. Since dance cardio encourages you to laugh and have a good time, you always go back for more.

Scorpio (Oct. 3 - Nov. 31)

For Scorpios, the appeal of dance workouts stems from the joy of learning something new — and getting really good at it. “Scorpios long for the high that winning brings, and the same thing goes for their workout routines,” Hayes says. “It's not necessarily competing with anyone else. Most of the time, they're competing with themselves.”

You love to do dance cardio workouts at home where you can really let loose, or in the back of the gym class where you can blend in and truly focus on the moves. Since Scorpios love to see progress, Hayes says you’ll attempt the same dance over and over again, until you get it right.

Capricorn (Dec. - Jan. 19)

As a lover of friendly competition, you’re drawn to dance cardio and the complex, challenging footwork — and the chance to sneakily glance around the room to see how you measure up against everyone else.

When the instructor teaches a new routine, you try really hard to nail it on the first attempt, and then thrive off the adrenaline for hours post-class. According to Hayes, you’re a huge fan of building stamina, too, and you’ve noticed that nothing does it quite like a sweaty, hour-long dance class. Add in the fact it’s fun, and it totally explains why you go back several times a week.