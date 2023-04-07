While traditional yoga classes tend to be vinyasa style, there are so many other different ways to flow it out on your mat, from aerial yoga to hot yoga and everything in between. Each one draws a different crowd, depending on the unique benefits they offer. That’s why, when it comes to finding the best kind of yoga for your zodiac sign, it helps to consider what you need.

Whether you’re new to the practice or exploring the different modalities, finding the perfect kind of yoga does require some trial and error, says Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology. She likens it to the hunt for your favorite type of ice cream. “You just need to find the flavor that you like best,” she tells Bustle. It’s fun to sample all the different types of yoga to see which one you love — and your tastes might even change as time goes on.

That said, each zodiac sign does have certain proclivities, tendencies, and preferences that might narrow down the list, says Loftis. The element that goes with your sign, whether it’s earth, fire, air, or water, can offer a peek into the areas of life that may call for more balance. If you tend to have a ton of energy or racing thoughts, for example, you’d likely benefit from a slow, steady yoga class. Of course, your sign’s go-to personality traits can also come into play. If you thrive around others, you may be drawn to zesty group classes with a fun instructor. Curious about your sign’s best match? Keep reading for the ideal kind of yoga for each zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fire sign who’s known for bubbling over with excess energy, an Aries should book a hatha yoga class ASAP. “Hatha yoga is practiced at a slower pace,” says New York City-based astrologer and author Lisa Stardust. “It allows for controlled movement and breathing, which is perfect for Aries to get centered in their head.” Loftis also recommends throwing in the occasional power yoga class to burn off some steam.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Earth signs are drawn to yoga classes they can get the hang of right away, says Courtney Trethric, a Hellenistic astrologer at Interstellar Harmony. For this reason, a Taurus will love something slow and steady, like hatha yoga, which will give this sign enough time to feel out each new move — and maybe even show off a little. Vinyasa yoga is also easy to grasp, making it another solid choice for the bull of the zodiac.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign, Gemini will be into yin yoga, aka the slow and steady practice that’s all about settling into poses for extended periods of time. The meditative aspect of the modality offers the perfect opportunity to calm a busy mind, Loftis says, though Gemini might start to daydream a few minutes in. If so, it won’t hurt to switch it up and try other classes every now and again to avoid boredom. Ultimately, though, this sign will reap the most benefit by truly melting into body-bending postures.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a cozy earth sign, Cancer is all about restorative yoga — a slow, steady type of yoga that focuses on getting as comfy as possible with props. “Wrapping up in a bunch of blankets and bolsters sounds like heaven to the Cancer personality,” Loftis says. If there’s soft music playing and incense wafting about, even better.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A Leo will thrive in a CorePower Yoga class. “They love the name brand, the accessibility, and the social nature of this type of environment,” Loftis says. Consider one of this studio’s hot yoga classes that incorporate weights, ab exercises, and plenty of squats for a fiery burn. Leos will have no problem whatsoever squeezing into a packed class to sweat and stretch for an hour amongst fellow exercisers — in fact, they might even feel best in the front row.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos are an earth sign who has their life to-geth-er, so it makes total sense that they’d be into the precision and organization of an Ashtanga yoga class. This is one of the most traditional forms of yoga that always moves through the same sequence of poses, Loftis says. It’ll allow this sign to see how much stronger and more flexible they get each time, which speaks directly to their desire to see progress.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras always have a full social battery, which is why they aren’t usually into the kind of yoga that keeps them secluded and quiet on a mat. If that rings true, Loftis recommends trying partner yoga. This variation is all about forming poses with another person, whether it’s your bestie, roommate, or actual partner. Figuring out the poses and working together is a good way to build a Libra’s communication skills and find balance in their relationships — all while having fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

The combination of being on the water while balancing on a board is peak Scorpio. Paddleboard yoga gets you out in nature, offers a fun challenge, and the rhythmic savasana will help cool this sign’s intensity, Loftis says. As a water sign, they’ll literally be in their element.

If paddleboard yoga isn’t an option, Stardust recommends hot yoga. “Since Scorpios are intense by nature, a hot yoga class would be best for them,” she tells Bustle. “Hot yoga allows for rejuvenation while also being a challenge, due to the heat.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It goes without saying that Sagittarius would be into one of the most unique forms of yoga. This fiery sign is in love with all things exciting, tantalizing, and freeing, Loftis says, and aerial yoga definitely fits the bill. The fact that they get to hang upside down? That’s all part of the appeal. Set a goal to try every aerial yoga class in town so you can meet new people and see new things.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Because it’s all about geeking out over alignment principles and other yoga rules, Loftis says Iyengar yoga will appeal to a Capricorn’s ways. It also delivers measurable results. As you fold into each pose, you’re supposed to check your position and make sure everything’s just so. Iyengar yoga builds strength and focus, and it also improves posture, which is perfect since this sign often spends tons of hours at a desk.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an air sign, Aquarius cares most about the community aspect of the yoga studio as well as the type of vibe the practitioner brings, Trethric says. If the class is fun, social, and unique, they’ll roll out their mat without a second thought. To zero in on a specific type, check out Kundalini yoga. Trethric says Aquarius will appreciate the fact it’s an energy-based practice.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Bhakti yoga is the yoga of devotion and reverence, and it’s a style that can be practiced both on and off the mat, Loftis says. Pisces will like the spirituality of it all and the fact it offers a chance to find a deeper meaning. As a water sign, Pisces prefers yoga that’s slow and gentle, Trethric says. They’re not so into challenging poses, crunches, or sweat. In fact, they’d be happy to have a good cry mid-stretch. If they finish the practice feeling centered, they’ll know they chose the right class.

Sources:

Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology

Courtney Trethric, a Hellenistic astrologer at Interstellar Harmony

Lisa Stardust, NYC-based astrologer, author