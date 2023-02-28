Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Ideal Workout

There are zillions of different ways to move if you’re looking to get your sweat on. You can turn to a classic like swimming or running, or you can partake in one of the more technologically advanced forms of fitness — think virtual reality-based boxing or Pilates on a Megaformer. To help you figure out the right one for you, let astrology be your guide.

When figuring out the best workout for your zodiac sign, astrologers take into consideration things like your sign’s natural energy levels as well as all the things you value, says Tenae Stewart, an author and certified astrologer. “Fire signs are more likely to want a heart-pounding experience while earth signs really want to feel grounded in their bodies, for example,” she tells Bustle.

Your zodiac sign can also determine if you’re drawn to group fitness classes or if you prefer to get your sweat on in private, says astrologer Anna Kovach. Chatty air signs, for instance, will positively live for a peppy dance class, she tells Bustle, while more emotional water signs will feel way comfier working out alone.

If the option below doesn’t feel quite right, Stewart recommends looking into your Mars sign as well. “Mars rules your passion, drive, and desire to move,” she says, which means it’ll help you zero in on your ideal form of fitness even more. With that in mind, keep scrolling to see the best workout for your zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Boxing

For you, Aries, any type of boxing, kickboxing, or punching bag-based workout will be right up your alley. “These options are great for Aries because it allows you to get some of your passion or even aggression out in a healthy way, so you can process and channel it,” Stewart says. An upbeat boxing class also plays right into your fiery nature — you have plenty of energy to burn, after all, so you won’t have a problem keeping up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Barre

As an earthy Taurus, you’ll be all about barre, aka the gentle, ballet-inspired workout that lets you exercise at your own pace in a pair of comfy leggings. “This workout option helps you feel grounded in your body and allows you to express your natural grace,” Stewart says. Even better? It’s something you can do from home using an app or YouTube video.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Group Aerobics

“As the social butterfly of the zodiac, Gemini loves to work out in a class or group setting,” Stewart says. Think along the lines of a fast-paced step class, a Zumba workout with bumping music, or any other rhythm-based aerobics class, as it’ll appeal to your airy nature. The high energy of an aerobics class will get your heart rate up and help stretch your lung capacity, Stewart says, either because you’re chatting, exercising, or both.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Elliptical

When you get to the gym, Cancer, look no further than the row of elliptical machines. “The graceful, flowing motions of walking or running on the elliptical machine are perfect for you,” Stewart says. Cancers are constantly ebbing and flowing — just like the ocean — so don’t be afraid to match your speed to your energy level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spin Class

As a fiery Leo, you’ll be into any and all cardio workouts. “Leo rules the heart so getting your heart pumping and circulation going will feel extra invigorating for you,” Stewart says. Consider a speedy run, a peppy dance session, or an extra-sweaty spin class. For extra motivation, shimmy your way to the front of the room so you get to be in the spotlight.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Vinyasa Yoga

You’re an earth sign, Virgo, which means you’ll be into fitness routines that feel extra supportive, grounded, and structured — much like vinyasa yoga. According to Stewart, this traditional form of yoga is the perfect remedy to calm a busy mind so you can take a deep breath and settle back into your body. “It carries a spiritual component as well,” she says, which is something you’ll likely enjoy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Roller Skating

When choosing a workout, Libra, you’re always on the lookout for fun music and an inspiring atmosphere — or else you simply won’t be bothered to attend. [Insert nail polish emoji here.] According to Kovach, it’s why dance classes appeal to Libras, as well as walkathons and other exciting activities that get you out and about, like roller skating. If there’s something aesthetically pleasing about the workout, like good scenery or a cute outfit, even better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rock Climbing

“Scorpio is attracted to power,” Kovach says, so go for a challenging workout that encourages you to feel strong and independent. Rock climbing is a good bet, especially since there’s just a touch of danger. As a water sign, you’ll love the mental aspect that comes with figuring out the best way up the wall, as well as the exciting sense of accomplishment you’ll feel once you reach the top.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Outdoor Run

As an adventurous, fiery Sagittarius, you love nothing more than life on the go. To feed into the constant call of the wild echoing in your head, Stewart recommends going for a run in nature. “Being outdoors will help you feel connected to the earth and to something greater than yourself,” she says. It’ll also feel like you went on a mini vacation, Kovach says, so it’s win-win.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Qigong

Qigong is exactly what you need, Capricorn, especially as one of the busiest earth signs of the zodiac. “This slow, grounded practice will help you feel connected to your body and to the earth while helping you to slow down and not be in such a hurry,” Stewart says. It’ll feel good to silence your phone, pump the brakes, and flow as you take deep breaths. Aahh...

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Virtual Reality Workouts

Intrigued by the idea of boxing on Mt. Everest? Of course you are. As an airy Aquarius, “technology is your best friend, so it makes sense to integrate the latest tech into your exercise routine as well,” Stewart says. Enter: VR workouts. To get sweaty the techy way, try a fun VR game that gets you up and moving, or experiment with the metaverse and work out in another country.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Swimming

While you aren’t always the biggest fan of working out, Pisces, Kovach says you could be inspired if a pool is involved. “Water aerobics can appeal to people born under this sign,” she says. Other options to consider are aquatic dance classes, swimming laps at the gym, or even wild swimming outside. As long as you get to be in or near a body of water, you won’t even consider it exercise.

