These 3 Zodiac Signs Are So Obsessed With Pop Culture

Let’s face it: it’s easy to get caught up in the latest drama taking over reality TV (looking at you, Vanderpump Rules), or get too invested in the relationship status of your favorite celeb couples. It’s entertaining, it’s intriguing, and it gives you something to talk about when your group chat runs dry. But for some people, their obsession with pop culture goes beyond Twitter takes and TikTok theories. According to an astrologer, some zodiac signs can’t help but get wrapped up in the drama — from staying up to date on all the latest developments to decoding the most buzz-worthy blind items making the rounds from Deuxmoi.

We all have that one friend who we can always count on to break down the tea on just about any celebrity gossip story or famous Hollywood myth. They don’t just get their info from blogs and comment sections — they always have sources ready to back up the claims. If that sounds like you, your interest in pop culture could have something to do with your birth chart. According to astrologer Ryan Lu (aka @e.mo.tions on TikTok), the three signs who are obsessed with pop culture either have the desire to be plugged into everything at all times or use it as a way to connect with other people.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As one of the biggest gossips of the zodiac, it’s no surprise to see Gemini top this list. Who can blame them? The juicy drama gives the chatty air sign something to talk about and can help bring some personality into uncomfortable social settings like an office. “Geminis are notoriously gossipy, and they’re going to be in everyone’s business and stay up to date on all things pop culture,” says Lu. “From Kardashians to the Real Housewives, this air sign is going to be in the loop and tuned in.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libras are extremely tuned into all things social media. From niche trends on #FoodTok to the most recent meme to go viral, they’ve seen it all, so of course they’re going to have the tea on their fave celebs. “Libras are social media royalty and will be present for the minute-to-minute updates that are happening in today’s pop culture world,” Lu shares. They aren’t just watching from the sidelines though, because according to the astrologer, the air sign never misses an opportunity to chime in on the drama, either. Opinions, theories, hot takes, you name it — Libras have them in spades.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Often observing from the background, Scorpios make sure to take everything in and gather as much information as possible. The mysterious sign secretly loves to be in the know at all times, which is why you can always “count on a Scorpio to have all the tea,” per Lu. “Scorpios are more discreet with their interests but trust me, they’re paying attention,” the astrologer explains. “Although this water sign is less vocal about what they’re seeing, they’re seeing it all.” Sneaky, sneaky, Scorpio.

Source:

Ryan Lu, astrologer and TikTok creator