The 16 Best Wellness Gifts For Self-Care Lovers

This is the time of year when wellness-related gifts truly hit the spot. The lead-up to the holidays is fun and festive, sure, but it’s also rife with busy schedules, high expectations, and lots of travel — three things that can easily put you and everyone you know on edge.

Of course, the winter holidays are quickly followed by New Year’s Day, too, and all the goal-setting it traditionally entails. This is when people promise to sleep better, relax more, and hit up the gym on a regular basis for indoor hot girl walks, and that’s why those closest to you might be in need of a few tools of the trade.

Wellness gifts are an easy way to contribute to that fresh start energy — and they’re also an ideal way to take good care of everyone in your life. Think of your hardworking mom who could totally use a relaxing bath bomb, your Pilates-loving sister who’s in desperate need of a new workout mat, or your BFF who secretly hates the winter and would 100% feel better if they had a pair of fuzzy slippers.

Whether it’s an aromatherapy diffuser, a self-care sleep kit, the perfect gym bag, an astrology-themed 2025 planner, or even mushroom-infused, health-boosting chocolates, this gift guide has a little something for everyone. Keep reading below for all the best wellness-related treats for everyone on your list.

1. A Starry Scented Diffuser

Instead of getting a regular aromatherapy diffuser, why not get a cool aromatherapy diffuser? This one features cutouts that cast a starry, celestial glow on your wall, as well as three brightness settings so you can easily set the mood. To load the scent, all you have to do is add 10 to 15 drops of your favorite blend into the water dish, tap the light to turn it on, and enjoy.

2. A Pearlescent Bath Soak

Know someone who could really use a moment of zen? Treat them to this handmade, pearlescent CBD- and salt-infused soak from Homebody that makes your bath water purple and glittery. With notes of lavender, peppermint, spearmint, and rosemary, it’s the perfect scent to take in before bed — or whenever you’re feeling stressed or sore. Shake some into your tub or use the salty soak as a scrub in the shower.

3. The Work-To-Gym Bag

This gym bag is great for anyone hoping to up their workout game in the new year. It has a main zipper compartment to hold your activewear, side slip pockets for extras — read: snacks and water — a wet pocket for your sweaty stuff, and a padded shoulder strap so you stay comfy during your commute. The bag also comes in an array of colors, including ice blue, frosty lilac, black, pebble gray, burgundy, and light brown. Match it to your leggings for an extra cute ’fit.

4. A Mood-Boosting Lamp

While many people feel merry and bright this time of year, plenty of others are bemoaning the time change, the chilly weather, and the darker evenings. If this is you or someone on your list, pick up a light therapy lamp ASAP. This 10,000-lux, full-spectrum device mimics natural daylight — without the harmful UV rays. Set it on your desk or nightstand to combat SAD, jet lag, or a solemn winter mood. It’ll cast a 360-degree glow in one of three light settings: warm white, nature white, and cool white.

5. The Coziest Slippers

This is the ideal gift for your chilly friend who can never seem to get warm. The Saturday Slippers from Bombas look cute, but more importantly, they come wrapped in a lot of fluff that’ll keep their feet toasty. There’s also a memory foam footbed — perfect for when they’re on their feet baking cookies — as well as a rubber outsole so they can pop outside or shimmy across a wood floor without slipping.

6. The Perfect Pilates Sock

Have a mom-and-daughter Pilates class on the horizon? Then treat her to a pair of lightweight and breathable yet totally grippy socks that feature a rubbery honeycomb design from heel to toe for extra stick. The flexible fabric will move with you while the cute double-stripe on top ensures she’s the cutest in the class. As a bonus, a good pair of socks is a go-to way to hide wintery, unpedicured toes.

7. The Best Alarm Clock

This is a brilliant gift for your sister who consistently sleeps through her alarm, complains about being tired, and yet would still really like to become a morning person. The Hatch Restore 2 works with an app to allow you to customize the ideal sleep routine. It’ll play a meditation track while you wind down at night, soothing rain sounds while you slumber, and then it’ll slowly wake you with a gently increasing glow before your alarm is set to sound for a more natural, refreshing wake-up. As a bonus, you can set it to play the Gilmore Girls theme song. La la la...

8. An Astrological Planner

If you love the Chani astrology app, then you’re going to be obsessed with this planner. It has everything you could ever want or need for the astrological year ahead. Think moon cycles, planetary movements, retrogrades to be aware of — you name it. The 300-page planner and calendar has space for your schedule, meetings, and appointments, but it also offers rituals, reflections, celestial exercises, space for intention setting and journaling, astro cheat cheats, and more so you can make this the best year ever. Give it to the astrology lover in your life — or keep it for yourself.

9. An Encouraging Water Bottle

Is 2025 the year you’ll finally drink more water? Then pick up this cutie from Oui the People. As you sip throughout the day, you’ll reach encouraging messages like “Consistency, love that for me” and “Skin? Glowing. Life? Thriving.” Fill it twice, and just like that, you’ll have the recommended 64 ounces of water you need per day for a hydrated body and glowy skin. Other perks? The wide-mouth opening is leakproof and the bottle is impact-resistant and BPA-free.

10. A Soothing Sleep Kit

This plush wind-down kit from Revolve contains eight essential items you need to relax. The Sherpa zip pouch comes stocked with a cozy sleep mask, stone facial roller, silky scrunchie, lavender mist, refreshing towelette, two lavender-scented shower steamers, and a cute bookmark to mark your place before you drift off to dreamland. It’s perfect for travel, overnight visits with the fam, or for a random evening when you’re in a “treat yourself” kind of mood.

11. An Herbal Tincture Kit

The most stressed-out person in your life will so appreciate this mini herbal tincture gift set from Apothékary. The kit comes with a gold mixing spoon and three 15-serving versions of the brand’s best-selling wine alternatives: Take the Edge Off, Rosé-Tinted Glasses, and Wine Down. Sprinkle some Wine Down into sparkling water or fruit juice to mix create a mocktail, or put a few drops of Take the Edge Off under your tongue throughout the day. These tart, earthy, flavorful tinctures will boost your mood, ease tension, and help you relax into the best sleep of your life.

12. Birthday Astrology Candle

Type in a special birthday — like your mom’s, aunt’s, or BFF’s — and you’ll get a customized candle that shows off their zodiac sign, astrological traits, ruling number, tarot card, and more. This all-natural soy and coconut wax candle celebrates while it burns for 60 to 80 hours, and it also comes with a custom natural fragrance. For Dec. 13, for example, it’s a floral base of rose and narcissus with neroli, tea tree, and water lily to match the ambitious, freedom-spirited Sagittarius. The company has more than 365 individual scents, which means each birthday aroma will be unique.

13. A Rolling Back Massager

Is your beloved struggling with back pain? If so, treat them to the Therabody Wave Solo portable massager that’s designed to roll out all the tightest muscle groups, like the hip flexors, feet, and shoulders. It vibrates with three frequencies to melt away stress, release tension, and increase range of motion — and it can also be paired with the Therabody app. They can take it to work, on a trip, or use it at home for a much-needed post-holiday massage.

14. An Inspiring Journal

For the friend who’s been talking about a glow up, why not give them this journal from wellness expert Danielle Richardson, OD? It’s a practical how-to guide that emphasizes self-care, goal-setting, fitness, and more. Each page helps you lay out a plan via questions and journal prompts that get you thinking about where you want to be. As you work through the book, you’ll take steps toward career dreams, fitness goals, style inspo, and more with prompts like “Main Character Energy Daily.” She encourages you to romanticize the process and have fun with it, which is why this newly published journal is already such a hit.

15. A Cheerful Yoga Mat

Need a bit of energy to get up for your 6 a.m. yoga class, especially in the dead of winter? Then pick up this bright and cheery Adidas by Stella McCartney yoga mat. Unfurl it at home or in class and you’ll instantly feel inspired to bend and stretch through a series of downward-facing dogs. The mat has a high-traction grip so you won’t slip, and it’s also lightweight and easy to carry thanks to its sunny orange handle.

16. Brain-Boosting Chocolate

Have a foodie on your list? Treat them to these mushroom chocolates from Alice. Made with functional nootropics, this two-pack of treats offers multiple wellness benefits — beyond being tasty. The first contains mocha-infused chocolate as well as ingredients for energy and focus. The other contains raspberry chocolate designed to help you snag a solid slumber.