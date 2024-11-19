Life has a well-known golden rule. For holiday shopping, however, we made a slight addendum: Gift unto others what you want others to gift to you. Therefore, in taking on the hefty task of looking through hundreds of items to gift the fashionista in your life, Bustle has whittled the holiday shopping list down to ones you could — nay, should — also totally buy for yourself.

Some on the list fall under some of the year’s biggest trends. For instance, the ballet flats agenda is still going strong, so why not spring for a pair that feels utterly fresh? Meanwhile, there’s a classic peacoat for any quiet luxury devotees.

For your style-obsessed crew way ahead of the trends, you can give stylish pieces before they even hit the mainstream. Fuzzy bags are on the verge of blowing up into the fashion stratosphere as temps drop, so get your giftee a shearling option that’s both cozy and fashion-forward. Or consider a niche cool-girl accessory like a balaclava. Kendall Jenner just debuted one, so it stands to reason your stylish friend should also own the winter accessory.

Gifts for your celeb-loving friends (those with various A-listers’ looks arranged on their Pinterest boards) were also considered. From a Taylor Swift-approved boot to a racy teddy from Rihanna’s intimates label, these picks are cosigned by very stylish folks.

So put on your Santa hat, get shopping, and spread cheer chic this season. Slay bells are a-ringin’.

1. A Dazzling Wardrobe Staple

Sequin dresses are typically relegated to the end of the year when back-to-back holiday parties require something festive. Let’s change that. This dress is a year-round closet must, perfect for fancy outings, date nights, or moments when you or your loved one may need a little razzle-dazzle. It’s crafted in navy blue (an easy variation to your LBDs) and features non-sequined inside pleats for chic movement with every step. This isn’t a want, it’s a need. — AL

2. A Doubly Cool Messenger Bag

With aesthetics changing basically every season, staying on trend can be hard, especially when you don’t have a Kardashian budget. That’s why a gift that combines a couple of trends is a great way to go — it’s two for the price of one. Enter: Michael Kors. The designer label created a bag that incorporates the cargo pockets beloved by Hailey Bieber and the shearling texture as seen on the fuzzy bags Kim K keeps wearing. — KC

3. A Timeless Coat

Tommy Hilfiger makes it easy to find the perfect holiday gift. This navy peacoat is an outerwear staple they'll wear for years to come. Crafted from a soft wool blend, this double-breasted silhouette is designed with a fully lined interior, notched collar, and silver-toned buttons for an elevated look and feel.

4. A Taylor Swift-Approved Boot

Over-the-knee boots were particularly dominant in fashion trends this year. In fall 2024 alone, the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Anne Hathaway, and Ice Spice were all spotted wearing the fashionable footwear. The celeb who’s practically synonymous with the style, Taylor Swift, has frequented many an event in different sets of thigh-highs — most notably, at September’s MTV Video Music Awards. She hit the red carpet in a showstopping plaid corset dress and $1,550 Stuart Weitzman OTK boots that highlighted her long legs. And you can find a similar vibe (minus the four-figure price tag) on sale from the same brand. — KC

5. For The Winos In Your Life

Though you could always gift a bottle of cabernet on its own, why not (or, rather, wine not) also offer up a stylish counterpart in the same shade? Pairing the red vino with a long-sleeve minidress in the same burgundy hue could make for the ultimate one-two punch. An added bonus? If anyone ends up spilling on the garment, no one will even notice. — KC

6. Colorful Wide-Leg Trousers

Butter yellow certainly had a moment this year, but the green family made an even bigger mark. It all started with the brat summer aesthetic, which welcomed bright, slimy tones. Then Wicked-core began to take over, ushering in the age of Elphaba emeralds. Since greens usually make up half the holiday season’s color palette alongside reds anyway, you can’t go wrong with a pair of dark green pants. With its slouchy, wide-leg silhouette, this corduroy option is equal parts trendy and classic. — KC

7. For Exposed Undies Looks

If there’s one thing to learn from The Great Undressing of 2024™, it’s that what you wear underneath is sometimes more important than what you wear on the outside. With its sultry lace-up cutout and delicate fabric, this Savage X Fenty teddy would look just as good hidden as it would flaunted. If you do intend to go the exposed undies route, you have a few styling options: Wear this with a blazer and tights as pants; wear jeans and keep the upper half fully visible; or, for the subtlest exposition, let the scallop-esque trim peer out from under your top. In this, you’ll definitely be that girl. — AL

8. Playful Sheer Tights

For that stylish friend who keeps up with the Kardashians’ outfits, these dotted Calzedonia tights would be a no-brainer, especially since they were modeled by Kendall Jenner herself. The pattern adds a dash of whimsy to any look, perfect for a bold fashionista. — AL

9. A Chic Winter Accessory

The only cold-weather present more *classique* than a scarf is a red scarf — a red flannel scarf, at that — but that doesn’t mean it can’t be zhuzhed up. This Vivienne Westwood number comes in a bold red shade with the brand’s signature Orb logo embroidered in pink. Now that’s the kind of leveling up any fashion girl would appreciate. — KC

10. A Comforting Companion

Whether you’re Zooming from home, bopping around in the wintry weather, or hitting up a holiday event at a relative’s house, nothing feels better than the thought of a warm blanket wrapped around you during the colder months. Since you can’t exactly carry one around wherever you go, a fleece sweatshirt can be a great alternative. This one from Athleta lives up to its Cloud name, offering the coziness you desire in a stylish package. P.S. It has zipper pockets. You’re welcome. — KC

11. A Meaningful Necklace

A necklace with a pendant that bears the likeness of the goddess you most resonate with? Yes, please. The Awe Inspired goddess collection features feminine legends from myths and histories globally. Think: Greek figures (such as Aphrodite) and historical icons (Ruth Bader Ginsburg). By now, an intimidatingly long list of fashion’s biggest tastemakers has rocked their fave deities, including Taylor Swift and Halle Berry. Take the Goddess Quiz with your friends to make finding out your divine alter ego a fun activity. — AL

12. Cool-Girl Ballerinas

Any balletcore fan will appreciate this gorgeous hybrid of a shoe. It has all the elements that a classic ballet flat has (the bow and square toe à la the OG pointe), and then some. Crafted in a crumpled foil-esque texture, the metallic silver pair is a head-turner. And with those studded black straps? Also utterly edgy. They’re ballet flats for the cool girl. — AL

13. A Multiuse Puffer Vest

The age of puffers is still going strong, with everything from jackets to purses getting the pillowy treatment. One item that has a longer shelf life than the former is a puffer vest. Quince’s offering would be such a good present for anyone who likes hiking, camping, or prefers easy layering. Wear it over a thick sweater in the fall or by itself in the spring, it’s a win-win. — KC

14. Functional & Cozy Shoes

No, there’s no such thing as too much footwear. Gifting a pair of shearling shoes like these from Brother Vellies would show how much you care about comfort and fashion. After all, fuzzies are so on trend, plus these come in a shade that’s very much Sabrina Carpenter-approved. Could these be that you (or your BFF’s) espresso? — KC

15. A CEO-Core Blazer

The easiest, sharpest way to get into the CEO mindset? A blazer with boxy power shoulders. Gift yourself (or someone who needs a boost) this elegant belted option from Helsa Studio. Plus, in cream, you’ll be slaying two trends (corpcore and quiet luxury) in one ’fit. Dressing for the job you want never looked this chic. — AL

16. Ear Stack Add-Ons

A low-lift way to zhuzh up your ear stack is with ear cuffs, especially for people like me who can’t bear the thought of punching more holes in my lobes. These no-pierce options are a godsend, and this particular set from Jenny Bird comes with a small and a large cuff for boundless ear placement options. — AL

17. A Warm Head Accessory

NGL, the first time I heard of a balaclava was through Angus Cloud. The headknit shot to popularity last year, and apparently, per Vogue, “all the cool kids” wore one. It’s both kooky and functional and will keep your ears and neck toasty. If you want to try your hand at the look but can’t commit to a chunky, colorful knit right away, consider this more neutral, sleeker choice from Longchamp. — AL

18. A Dreamy PJ Set

Soma pajamas are the gold standard. No matter which set you get, it’ll feel like you’re wrapped in a soft, smooth, practically silky blend no matter how many times you wash it. What’s extra great about this long-sleeve pant set is that it’s prepackaged, so you won’t even need to wrap it. A true gift. — KC