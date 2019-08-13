These 4 Zodiac Signs Get Bored In Relationships Easily, An Astrologer Says

While some zodiac signs love to create cozy, predictable routines with their partner, others crave — and even kind of need — more variety in their love life. For the zodiac signs who get bored more easily in relationships, nothing’s worse than a Friday night in or a slow meander around a farmer’s market on a Sunday. These folks need a little more action in order to stay invested.
Of course, there are a lot of factors that impact how you feel in a relationship, but your zodiac sign is definitely one of them. By looking at things like the ruling planet of your sign, you can get an idea of what you value and what traits you need to find in a partner in order to be happy, says Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer. If your sign is ruled by Mars, for example, you’ll want lots of excitement and fun, fresh experiences. Without them, you won’t feel like yourself — and that’s when you’ll find your finger hovering over a breakup text.
It’s perfectly normal to have moments of boredom in a relationship. Not every day can be zesty and exciting, and it does take work to keep a spark alive. But if you’re one of the signs that gets bored easily, the boredom can run just a little bit deeper. In those moments, Cardinal suggests planning more date nights, fun trips, or taking a class together to bring the excitement back.
Below, are the four zodiac signs that are most likely to get bored in a relationship.