These 4 Zodiac Signs Get Bored In Relationships Easily, An Astrologer Says

While some zodiac signs love to create cozy, predictable routines with their partner, others crave — and even kind of need — more variety in their love life. For the zodiac signs who get bored more easily in relationships, nothing’s worse than a Friday night in or a slow meander around a farmer’s market on a Sunday. These folks need a little more action in order to stay invested.

Of course, there are a lot of factors that impact how you feel in a relationship, but your zodiac sign is definitely one of them. By looking at things like the ruling planet of your sign, you can get an idea of what you value and what traits you need to find in a partner in order to be happy, says Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer. If your sign is ruled by Mars, for example, you’ll want lots of excitement and fun, fresh experiences. Without them, you won’t feel like yourself — and that’s when you’ll find your finger hovering over a breakup text.

It’s perfectly normal to have moments of boredom in a relationship. Not every day can be zesty and exciting, and it does take work to keep a spark alive. But if you’re one of the signs that gets bored easily, the boredom can run just a little bit deeper. In those moments, Cardinal suggests planning more date nights, fun trips, or taking a class together to bring the excitement back.

Below, are the four zodiac signs that are most likely to get bored in a relationship.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries is an energetic fire sign ruled by Mars — and that 100% explains why you can’t sit still. While you love the idea of a relationship, it’s not uncommon for you to feel bored or tied down, especially if your partner is more low-key. This difference often shows up on date nights and while traveling. "Aries doesn’t want to overthink anything, but would rather just dive right into an experience, then find the next thing [to do]," Cardinal says. If your partner is the type to schedule an outing down to the minute, don’t be surprised if you have a wandering eye. For Aries, relationships can also feel boring after the honeymoon phase ends. It’s easy for you to feel invested when everything’s new, but those feelings can change as a routine settles in. To keep the love alive, Cardinal recommends always having fun plans on the horizon.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) As a chatty, quick-thinking air sign, nothing makes you glaze over quite like a boring conversation. According to Cardinal, your head is packed full of thoughts and ideas, which is why you love a witty conversation or debate. If your partner can’t give you that, that’s when you’ll start to have second thoughts. To save a stale relationship, Cardinal suggests going out with your partner more often. Try comedy shows, people-watch in the park, go to art exhibits, take a cooking class — or whatever else will push you to communicate. Since that’s one of your signs’ core values, it might be just what you need to feel connected again.

3 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) As a mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, you need to get out, wander, and see new things. "It’s not merely for the sake of the experiences — though Sagittarius is going to want lots of experiences — but this sign has an inherent desire to become enlightened by expanding their worldview," Cardinal says. When you’re in a relationship, it can easily seem like your partner is holding you back. You require weekend trips, spontaneous getaways, and soul-searching travel experiences in order to feel good, and all of that can be hard to accomplish when you have to consider another person’s schedule. You’ll dip into situationships — and fall in love with whoever is sitting next to you on the plane — but it’s tough for you to settle into a full-blown relationship. Unless that person has a converted van, then game on.

4 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle For Aquarius, nothing’s worse than doing the same thing day in and day out, Cardinal says. As an infamously quirky air sign, you need to try new things in order to feed your brain. It’s why you hate staying in on a Friday night. Instead of cuddling on the couch, you’d much rather be out trying new restaurants, going to concerts, or traveling to an exciting destination. You’re the type to keep your partner on their toes as you whisk them around town to funky cafes and interesting art exhibits. If they can’t keep up, it’s only a matter of time before boredom sets in. While you might fall for someone with introverted qualities — you do have those moments, too — you’re always happiest with partners who are equally energetic.

Source:

Molly Cardinal, professional astrologer