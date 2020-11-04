3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Taurus' Heart

When it comes to love, Taurus is all about the slow burn. You like taking your time getting to know someone before making any decisions about them, so knowing the zodiac signs most likely to break Taurus' heart may help you avoid heartbreak in the future. As a Venus-ruled sign, you naturally go for people who have both physical appeal and status, but as an earth sign, you also look for someone who's stable, reliable, and loyal to the core. Although you love being in love and would prefer being in a relationship, you're the type of person who'd rather stay single than settle for less. So, when you finally choose to give your heart away, you hope that your partner is just as invested in the future together as you are. Sadly, things don't always turn out the way you want.
"Taurus wants what they want, and that's that," astrologer Aycee Brown tells Bustle. "They don’t want anything in between. However, once you get past their bullish ways, you'll get a soft and loyal love who would do anything for you. Can they be stubborn? Yes. But it’s all because they love so hard."
According to Brown, one of the biggest things that would hurt Taurus the most is betrayal. They're extremely loyal to a fault and tend to put all their energy into making a relationship work. It's even very common for Taurus to stay in love with someone long after the relationship is over.
Since you deserve someone worthy of your time and emotional investment, here are the zodiac signs you may want to avoid getting too involved with. According to Brown, they just may end up breaking your heart.