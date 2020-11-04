3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Taurus' Heart

When it comes to love, Taurus is all about the slow burn. You like taking your time getting to know someone before making any decisions about them, so knowing the zodiac signs most likely to break Taurus' heart may help you avoid heartbreak in the future. As a Venus-ruled sign, you naturally go for people who have both physical appeal and status, but as an earth sign, you also look for someone who's stable, reliable, and loyal to the core. Although you love being in love and would prefer being in a relationship, you're the type of person who'd rather stay single than settle for less. So, when you finally choose to give your heart away, you hope that your partner is just as invested in the future together as you are. Sadly, things don't always turn out the way you want.

"Taurus wants what they want, and that's that," astrologer Aycee Brown tells Bustle. "They don’t want anything in between. However, once you get past their bullish ways, you'll get a soft and loyal love who would do anything for you. Can they be stubborn? Yes. But it’s all because they love so hard."

According to Brown, one of the biggest things that would hurt Taurus the most is betrayal. They're extremely loyal to a fault and tend to put all their energy into making a relationship work. It's even very common for Taurus to stay in love with someone long after the relationship is over.

Since you deserve someone worthy of your time and emotional investment, here are the zodiac signs you may want to avoid getting too involved with. According to Brown, they just may end up breaking your heart.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) In the beginning, Gemini can bring a ton of fun and excitement to the bull’s more slow and steady life. Additionally, these twins will find themselves actually enjoying the quiet moments at home with Taurus. But that can only last for so long. “Gemini’s need for variety will start showing, and Taurus will be left at home while Gemini runs around the streets again,” Brown says. “This won’t sit well with Taurus, and the two will start to butt heads.” Gemini’s flirtatious and dualistic nature will only cause Taurus to feel jealous and insecure. Gemini will likely end up leaving Taurus brokenhearted at the end of the day.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Taurus will be initially attracted to Sagittarius’ optimism and sense of humor. They may even push themselves to be a little more adventurous to keep up with Sag. However, Sagittarius tends to come off like their way of thinking is right, and everyone else's is wrong. According to Brown, Taurus won’t like this and will feel like they can’t express themselves. “That’s when they’ll get hurt,” she says. “Once a Taurus doesn’t feel like they can be free-thinking without judgment in a relationship, they will start to check out emotionally. Sag is also a very independent sign who can barely stay in one place for too long. A homebody like Taurus will have a hard time feeling truly secure in the relationship when they hardly ever see their partner.