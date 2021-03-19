Taurus and Gemini are neighboring signs that don’t always get along. Taurus is a comfort-loving homebody who loves routine, while Gemini is the extroverted social butterfly who craves variety. Taurus and Gemini are an example of a couple you’d be surprised were ever together in the first place. But regardless of how incompatible two signs are, no relationship is ever doomed to fail. It’s just going to take a lot of work and patience. Taurus and Gemini’s zodiac compatibility will give you all the insight into this earth and air sign couple and why it may be worth giving a chance.

As Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, a Taurus-Gemini relationship can only be described as “challenging.” These two move at different speeds. “Gemini likes to flit here and there, while Taurus would rather proceed at a more luxurious pace,” Gailing says. Gemini also likes moving from one thing to the next, while Taurus is all about routine and constancy. The most likely scenario? Gemini will find themselves getting bored of the slow and steady bull before a relationship ever really gets off the ground.

Sexually, these two don’t make a great match. “Taurus may get annoyed by Gemini’s cerebral orientation to all things, including sex, whereas Gemini may find Taurus not to be as curious as they are,” Gailing says. Taurus is very sensual and likes to take their time exploring, while Geminis tend to move on very quickly. As you can imagine, this can be a source of tension that can reduce sexual satisfaction between the two.

The way they process and express their emotions will be another source of frustration in the relationship. According to Gailing, Geminis are intellectual Air signs who like to analyze things, including their emotions. Taurus, on the other hand, likes to process their feelings slowly. It will be a challenge for them to form an emotional connection that satisfies them both. Since Geminis tend to move fast, Taurus may never feel truly secure enough to give their heart away.

Geminis are smart and love learning all kinds of new things. Taurus, on the other hand, tends to get obsessed with one subject at a time. “Taurus may feel that Gemini is too superficial at times, whereas Gemini may find Taurus’ fixity on a subject to be too mundane and limited,” Gailing says. Even a simple conversation about current events may be frustrating for both partners. Taurus will want to linger on one subject, while Gemini will want to jump from one thing to the next.

Overall, the biggest problem area in the relationship is a lack of trust. As Alice Sparkly Kat, astrologer and author of Postcolonial Astrology, tells Bustle, Taurus is fixed earth, while Gemini is mutable air. “I think that a lot of Geminis can be a little scary for Taurus,” they say. “With earth and air elements, earth tends to be more disturbed by air than vice versa. Taurus might see Gemini as talking a lot of hot air, and Gemini might see Taurus as being kind of a stick in the mud.” Unless Gemini commits to being more stable for their partner, Taurus will find it hard to trust them. On the other hand, Gemini won’t appreciate Taurus’ criticism and lack of faith in them.

At the end of the day, these two make a highly incompatible pair. However, that doesn’t mean that this relationship isn’t worth it. In fact, this relationship can be a learning experience for both. “Taurus can teach Gemini to connect to their body, their senses, and the natural world, while Gemini can teach Taurus to be more flexible and have a bit more spring in their step,” Gailing says. “That said, this is a Sun sign match that has (way) more than its fair share of challenges.”

Sources:

Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care

Alice Sparkly Kat, astrologer and author of Postcolonial Astrology