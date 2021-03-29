If you could use only one word to describe the relationship between a Taurus and a Sagittarius, that would be “challenging.” The bull and the archer are just two zodiac signs that don’t really go well together. For one, Taurus is slow, steady, and stable earth energy, while the fiery Sagittarius is spontaneous, adventurous, and unpredictable. Regardless, there is a lot that these two can teach each other. Learning about Taurus and Sagittarius’ compatibility will give you insight into this Earth-Fire sign pair.

Taurus and Sagittarius' astrology makes an inconjunct or quincunx aspect, which means they’re five signs apart. “This is an aspect of tension, in which the planets involved will be in signs that are totally unrelated to each other,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “However, this mystery can bring an intense and overwhelming intrigue with the other.”

Even though Taurus and Sagittarius “are about as alike as day and night,” Monahan says there’s an undeniable draw bringing these two signs together. It’s a kind of attraction that’s intense and confusing. Both signs will be curious to explore why they’re so intrigued by someone who’s not really their type.

Taurus & Sagittarius’ Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, the bull and the archer aren’t on the same wavelength. According to Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, Taurus is security-oriented. They crave stability and process feelings slowly and practically.

“This may frustrate Sagittarius for whom feelings don’t linger that long; rather, they often find that their emotions arise and then move through them rather quickly,” Gailing says. “All the while, the archer’s experience of being quickly propelled into action by their feelings may perplex the bull, leaving them a bit shaken since quick change is something to which they’re rather averse.”

Sagittarius’ independence and freedom-loving nature might also trigger Taurus’ insecurities. At the same time, the archer may feel like the bull is a little too needy for their liking. “Taurus, ruled by Venus, is more partner-oriented than the sign of the archer, so they can sometimes feel like they’re the ones driving the relationship or putting in more work,” Monahan says. They may get into arguments over how much time they spend together and Sagittarius’ willingness to actually be in a relationship.

Taurus & Sagittarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Their differences might also cause some issues in the bedroom. Taurus likes to move at a leisurely pace. They’re sensual, pleasure-seeking signs who aren’t in a rush to get anywhere. Sagittarius loves to move from one adventure or position to the next rather quickly. With that said, open communication can transform their intimate life for the better.

“Sagittarius can expand Taurus’ horizons in the bedroom, turning it on to new ways to engage its passionate side, and the bull may help the archer to discover pleasure it’s yet to realize,” Gailing says. “That itself — having new horizons to explore – could keep Sagittarius interested.”

Taurus & Sagittarius’ Dating Compatibility

Taurus and Sagittarius may be curious about each other from the beginning, but getting an actual relationship off the ground may be challenging. According to Monahan, these two just move at different paces.

“Even in morning routines for example, these two couldn't be more different,” she says. “Taurus likes to take their time in the morning, gently working themselves up to face the day, while Sagittarius is raring to go and straight out the door. Their different tempos to life may cause some problems down the line.”

If Sagittarius wants to move the relationship forward while Taurus still needs more time, Sagittarius may decide the bull isn’t interested enough and may decide to move on.

Taurus & Sagittarius’ Friendship Compatibility

When it comes to friendship, Taurus and Sagittarius make a difficult match. “Taurus is fixed earth and Sagittarius is mutable fire,” Monahan says. “They are very different energies.” Sagittarius is ruled by “expansive Jupiter” who’s an adventure seeker, so archers tend to get very restless. Taurus is very set in their ways and feels most comfortable when things are consistent. Since Sagittarius tends to be very go-with-the-flow, they may get in trouble with their Taurus friend when they cancel on plans last minute because they’re stuck doing something else.

“Taurus, ruled by Venus is more partner-oriented than the sign of the archer, so they can sometimes feel like they’re the ones driving the relationship or putting in more work,” Monahan says. “In sum, Taurus may find Sagittarius too flighty and undependable, and Sag may find Taurus too rigid and needy.”

Potential Problems In A Taurus-Sagittarius Relationship

One of the biggest problem areas in a Taurus-Sagittarius relationship is communication. Sagittarius is honest and to the point. According to Gailing, their minds work rather quickly, so they tend to move from one concept to the next during conversations. Taurus doesn’t work that way. Instead, bulls like to take their time. They will take an idea and think about it until they fully understand it. A simple conversation about current events can leave Taurus feeling insecure and Sagittarius feeling frustrated. They’ll have to work on understanding how each other communicates if they’re going to make a relationship work.

Another source of tension in the relationship is their different needs in a relationship. Sagittarius is a highly independent sign who doesn’t want a partner to “settle down” with, but one to accompany them on their grand adventures. In fact, astrologer Michelle Saya previously told Bustle that dating the zodiac’s archer isn’t for everyone. “Freedom-loving and daring, individuals with Sagittarius in their Sun and or Venus placements long for a partner-in-crime that truly understands their desire to travel the world with a daredevil, fly by the seat of your pants style," Saya said.

That simply isn’t who Taurus is. Instead, Taurus is most comfortable when they’re surrounded by things that are familiar. They’d rather spend a night in cuddling at home with their partner than be out and about exploring the city with friends. At the end of the day, Sagittarius may find Taurus to be too boring, while Taurus may find Sagittarius to be too immature for a serious relationship.

Are Taurus & Sagittarius A Good Match?

Overall, this isn’t the easiest zodiac match for either sign. Despite their initial curiosity about each other, they might eventually find that they’re way too different to make each other happy. It will take a lot of compromising and understanding to make this relationship last.

Sources:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care