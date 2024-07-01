These 2 Zodiac Signs Don’t Really Believe In Marriage

Marriage rates have been declining over the past few decades, and even couples open to putting a ring on it are waiting longer before getting married. Choosing to legally, financially, or emotionally commit yourself to someone else is a big deal, so it’s good that people aren’t taking it lightly — and there are plenty of reasons why people might be opposed to the idea of marriage altogether. Astrology can give you lots of insight into different personality types and what makes people tick, so it makes sense to wonder if there are certain zodiac signs who are less likely to believe in getting married, too.

Someone’s birthday alone won’t definitively tell you whether someone’s interested in getting hitched or not, but astrologically speaking, there are a few places to look in a birth chart that could shed some light on one’s beliefs around marriage. For example, revolutionary and eccentric Uranus can push you away from what’s considered “normal” and inspire a diversion from society’s stereotypical expectations, so having this unconventional energy in one of the parts of your birth chart related to relationships could inspire someone to take a path less traveled and forego the status quo. Additionally, the four mutable signs — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — are all known for their ever-adaptable spirits. So if there’s a lot of mutable energy in your chart, the idea of committing to one person forever via the institution of marriage could feel a little suffocating or overwhelming.

Could astrology affect someone’s desire to tie the knot with their lover? While the answer to that question is more complex than a sun sign alone, there are a couple of zodiac signs who may be more likely to eschew marriage and sport their single status as a badge of honor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is less likely to believe in marraige.

Sagittarians are the free-spirits and true seekers of the zodiac. They’re ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, growth, higher knowledge, and foreign travel — so their ethos is all about exploring the world far and wide, whether that means literally traveling around the globe or constantly pushing the boundaries of their perspectives to see things in a new way.

Sagittarius is the ultimate sign of wanderlust, and they get bored very quickly if they have to do the same thing or stay in the same place for too long. And that’s exactly why marriage — especially any traditional sort of arrangement — tends to be more challenging for Sagittarius people. Being independent is of the utmost importance to these free-spirited fire signs, so while it’s certainly not impossible, the idea of giving their freedom in even a small way could be pretty off-putting for the cosmic archer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Like Sagittarius, freedom is extremely important to an unconventional oddball like an Aquarius. These cool and detached air signs are governed by the rule-breaking planet Uranus, so they’re true rebels at heart who like to go against the grain and do things their own way. Because of this, they might be more likely to oppose the institution of marriage than some other zodiac signs. Aquarians don’t like to do things based on blind tradition alone, as these innovative and forward-thinking people want to make their own rules — so following a standard or mainstream path when it comes to relationships (or anything else) isn’t really their style.

Of course, plenty of Aquarians will still choose to marry and enjoy committed long-term unions. They’re fixed signs, after all, so they know how to be loyal once they’ve made a promise to someone. But they may not believe in marriage for the same reasons that other people do, and they certainly won’t tie the knot with someone without thinking the decision through fully based on their own timelines and reasonings.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.