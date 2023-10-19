As soon as you reach a certain age, it feels like you can’t have a conversation without being asked when you’re going to have kids. It’s a question that can irritate anyone, especially since it’s such a personal topic. It’s an especially annoying ask for those people who aren’t in a rush to start a familyor want to be childfree.
Unsurprisingly, the zodiac signs who probably don’t want kids the most are the ones who are known for having busy lives, adventurous spirits, and youthful attitudes. If that sounds like you, it might be time to let your family know they won’t be grandparents — at least not right now.
Kids aren’t for everyone. Whether you’re part of a DINK couple or you’re single with no plans to have children, life without kids means you have more time to take solo trips or spend time with friends without having to call up a babysitter. Plus, the thought of being a parent maybe just doesn’t appeal to you, and that’s totally valid, too.
Of course, it’s important not to let our zodiac signs get in the way of major life decisions like having kids. So if you’re excited to start a family, don’t let your placement’s inclusion on this list slow you down.