As soon as you reach a certain age, it feels like you can’t have a conversation without being asked when you’re going to have kids. It’s a question that can irritate anyone, especially since it’s such a personal topic. It’s an especially annoying ask for those people who aren’t in a rush to start a family or want to be childfree.

Unsurprisingly, the zodiac signs who probably don’t want kids the most are the ones who are known for having busy lives, adventurous spirits, and youthful attitudes. If that sounds like you, it might be time to let your family know they won’t be grandparents — at least not right now.

Kids aren’t for everyone. Whether you’re part of a DINK couple or you’re single with no plans to have children, life without kids means you have more time to take solo trips or spend time with friends without having to call up a babysitter. Plus, the thought of being a parent maybe just doesn’t appeal to you, and that’s totally valid, too.

Of course, it’s important not to let our zodiac signs get in the way of major life decisions like having kids. So if you’re excited to start a family, don’t let your placement’s inclusion on this list slow you down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Think of the busiest person you know. They’re probably a Gemini, aren’t they? The popular air sign always has a packed schedule filled with parties, dinners, and events, as they love meeting new people and making new friends. So unless they’re willing to put their social life on pause, starting a family may not be in the cards for a Gemini. After all, having a social life is basically a full-time job on its own, and spending your free time with your friends can be just as fulfilling as tending to kids.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leos love to keep their lives fun and spontaneous. Unfortunately, that’s pretty hard to do with children, especially infants. The lions tend to have rather youthful spirits, as they’re ruled by the fifth house of the inner child and playfulness. For this reason, lions may view themselves as children well into adulthood, which could deter them from starting a family until their late 30s or early 40s, if at all.