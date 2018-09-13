Astrology can influence just about every aspect of our lives, from the way we interact with others to the career paths we’re most likely to follow. Believe it or not, astrology can even have an impact on your sex life, and in some cases, it can actually determine how much sex you’re having. Yes, really.
In 2018, sex toy company Lovehoney reached out to 3,500 people, both within their community and outside of it, to find out if there are any correlations between star signs and sex lives. Through the survey, the company was able to determine which signs are getting it on the most, as well as the members of the zodiac who are most likely to use sex toys, play games under the covers, and which placements make for the best partners in bed.
Though Lovehoney’s more recent surveys from 2023 have garnered varying results, there’s a good chance these five zodiac signs are still the most sexually active members of the zodiac based on their ruling planets and personality traits.
If you’ve always wanted to know whether or not you’re good in bed, keep reading on to find out if your sun sign is one of the five zodiac placements having the most sex, according to Lovehoney.