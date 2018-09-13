Astrology can influence just about every aspect of our lives, from the way we interact with others to the career paths we’re most likely to follow. Believe it or not, astrology can even have an impact on your sex life, and in some cases, it can actually determine how much sex you’re having. Yes, really.

In 2018, sex toy company Lovehoney reached out to 3,500 people, both within their community and outside of it, to find out if there are any correlations between star signs and sex lives. Through the survey, the company was able to determine which signs are getting it on the most, as well as the members of the zodiac who are most likely to use sex toys, play games under the covers, and which placements make for the best partners in bed.

Though Lovehoney’s more recent surveys from 2023 have garnered varying results, there’s a good chance these five zodiac signs are still the most sexually active members of the zodiac based on their ruling planets and personality traits.

If you’ve always wanted to know whether or not you’re good in bed, keep reading on to find out if your sun sign is one of the five zodiac placements having the most sex, according to Lovehoney.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Shutterstock Ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, Taureans get turned on when their physical senses are titillated with lots of kisses, cuddles, and snuggles. This explains why the Lovehoney survey found that bulls buy the most sex toys, and why the earth sign is known for being one of the most sensual and physically intimate members of the zodiac.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) According to the Lovehoney survey, Leos are most likely to play sex games in the bedroom. As a red-hot fire sign, it’s no wonder why they like to keep things interesting – lions are obsessed with attention, after all, and nothing grabs your focus more than a game of naked Twister or under-the-covers truth or dare.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) alvaro gonzalez/Moment/Getty Images The Lovehoney survey found that while Virgos aren’t all that into experimentation in bed, they are the most sexual partners across the entire zodiac. Their desire for perfection likely translates to the bedroom, and judging by their place on this list, it looks like their efforts speak for themselves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The survey results discovered that Aquarians were not only having the most sex of any sign at the time but were also the most satisfied with their sex lives. In fact, it even determined that Aquas are the most likely to buy whips. It’s understandable why the air sign has such a fulfilling sex life. Ruled by Uranus, Aquarians can be spontaneous, forward-thinking, and emotionally detached, making them the most sex-positive members of the zodiac. “Without having to deal with the emotional muck that sometimes can come when two people sexually unite, sex to an Aquarius is like a healthy daily jog,” astrologer Cindy McKean previously told Bustle. “For an Aquarius, sex is as natural as eating and sleeping, so they hold no shame about it. As an air element, they value social contact and for them, sex happens to be part of interacting with people."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) fotostorm/E+/Getty Images Looking for a little role play? Date a Pisces. The water sign has an imagination like no other, so you can expect their sexual fantasies to be filled with plenty of spicy details and dreamy love sequences. Whether your experience matches Lovehoney's findings or not, looking to astrology can be a fun way to inform your sex life. Use it to prompt you to make a move you were nervous about or ask a question when you're unsure about the answer. You just might find that the stars align.

Source:

Cindy McKean, astrologer

Additional reporting by Emma McGowan.

