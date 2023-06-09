These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Highest Standards, Especially Around Dating

If your list of first date failures is longer than your successes (like, way longer), you’ve probably been told to lower your standards more times than you can count. But having high expectations isn’t such a bad thing — it just means you know exactly what you want, and if you have to sift through every Hinge profile in your city to find it, then so be it. Though we should all be unwilling to compromise on what deserve, there are some zodiac signs who are known for having higher standards than most, especially when it comes to dating.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, these three zodiac signs wouldn’t be able to lower their standards even if they wanted to. That’s because they’re wired to strive for the best and never settle for less, and have no doubts about their worth, either. Of course, their innate desire for perfection can affect other aspects of their lives, like career or personal aesthetics, but it’s when they enter the dating pool that their expectations really come out. So the next time someone tells you your standards are too high, you can blame it on your birth chart — if your sign is on this list, that is.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Whether they’re decorating their homes or powering through a dance cardio workout, Virgos give everything 110 percent. They get their “precision-driven nature” from ruling planet Mercury, and are constantly raising the bar for themselves as a result. “Their pursuit of perfection is relentless, and they'll go to great lengths to achieve it,” Bell explains. Don’t let their meticulous personalities dissuade you from shooting your shot with the earth sign, though — Virgos have some of the best luck on dating apps, so maybe their standards aren’t as unattainable as they seem.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Because Libras can catch the attention of just about anyone, they’ll never settle for less than they deserve, because they know there is someone out there who will give them everything they want and more. “[Libras] value balance and fairness, seeking partnerships that are as beautiful on the inside as they are on the outside,” shares Bell. We should all be more like Libras.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle According to Bell, Capricorns are “fueled by ambition and a burning desire for success,” which is why they strive for the best in every situation. “Setting their sights on lofty goals, Capricorns are known for their unwavering determination and strong work ethic,” the astrology expert says. “With Saturn as their cosmic coach, they've got the discipline and perseverance to make their dreams a reality.” Of course, a sign this motivated needs a partner that’s going to match their level, which is why the cardinal sign is so compatible with Virgo. After all, the fellow earth sign knows a thing or two about high standards.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of Cosmic Fusion