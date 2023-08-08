While some zodiac signs quickly move on after a breakup, others take for-ever to get over on an ex. Certain signs need months, or even years, to recover before they can date again. And that’s only after talking about their ex 24/7 — all the while secretly hoping for a reconciliation.

If you’re into astrology, it’ll come as no surprise that water signs take the most time to get over an ex, says astrologer Stina Garbis. “They lead emotionally, as opposed to physically, intellectually, or impulsively like the other elements,” she tells Bustle. Unlike air or earth signs who quickly move onto better things, it’s easy for a water sign to get stuck in their feelings.

This is why it’s rare for a water sign to take a breakup lightly. They are very loyal and protective of the people in their lives, so they often have a hard time letting go or recovering from betrayals, notes Garbis. Even if a relationship ends amicably, they’ll spend time wondering about what could have been.

That said, each water sign reacts differently after a breakup. Some feel sad, some try to win their ex back — and others stay mad for ages. (Speaking of, there’s also a fire sign that makes the list.) Below are the four signs who take the most time to get over an ex, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While most fire signs are able to move on from their ex without a second thought, Aries isn’t the best at breakups, says Garbis. They’re ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, so they break up and make up with their partners in a seemingly endless cycle. They expect to be with their person forever, however tumultuous it may be, which is why actual breakups take them by surprise.

If an ex blocks them or moves on for good, it really does a number on an Aries’ self-esteem, Garbis says. Even if they don’t want to get back with their ex, they will want to have the last word — and that feeling can nag at them for months. This sign struggles to let things go, so it ends up taking them a while to move on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Immediately after a breakup, Cancer needs a good group of friends around them to snatch their phone away, lest they text their ex. When left to their own devices, they’ll do whatever it takes to get back with a partner, even if it isn’t in their best interest. “Cancer is represented by a big crab with a big claw, and when that claw clamps onto something, it will not let go for any reason,” says Garbis.

It’s easy for Cancers to forgive and forget, but that also means it’s tough for them to appreciate why a relationship came to an end. As a nurturing water sign, Cancer tends to look back with rose-tinted glasses, which makes it extra hard for them to move on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpios take forever to get over an ex, usually because they’re too busy plotting revenge. Instead of moving on, they’ll spend weeks perfecting a scathing text in their notes app or coming up with a plan to besmirch their ex’s name. According to Garbis, this loyal water sign hates to be wronged, so they rarely take breakups lightly, especially when things end badly.

If anyone’s going to hold a grudge, it’s Scorpio. As a deeply intuitive sign, they’ll be mad at themselves for ignoring the clues that a breakup was coming, and they’ll vow to never let it happen again. They don’t want to get hurt so they’ll remember their ex — and everything they did and said — literally forever.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Out of the whole zodiac, it’s Pisces who needs the most time to get over an ex, says Garbis. As a water sign ruled by Neptune, they’ll be sad for ages after a breakup. In the first few days, they’ll cry at work and in public, and may even need to take a day off to reconcile their feelings. Weeks later, they’ll be gloomy and poetically emotional.

Once they recover from the initial shock, that’s when Pisces will begin the process of overthinking. “They often blame themselves for the relationship failing,” says Garbis, adding that they’ll wonder if they could have done things differently. As a romantic, it’s always tough for a Pisces to imagine moving on until they meet someone new — then the process repeats itself.

