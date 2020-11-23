Thanksgiving Break Will Be Steamy For These 5 Zodiac Signs

Thanksgiving will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But at least, we can come together on the fact that the astrology of Thanksgiving break 2020 brings loads of passion and some surprise twists to our love lives, which is exciting. While this cosmic energy could manifest as relationship drama for certain signs, there are a few zodiac signs who'll get lucky during Thanksgiving break, according to astrology. And if you're one of them, you're likely in store for a sexy weekend.

If you've been feeling extra sultry lately, you can thank the planet Mars, which rules over our sex drive and passions. After spending over two months in retrograde, which ended on Nov. 13, Mars picks up speed again into Thanksgiving weekend, so will our carnal desires. Love planet Venus, on the other hand, is in the mysterious, deep, and sexual sign of Scorpio as of November 21, bringing an added emotional intensity and erotic edge to our romantic lives. The day after Thanksgiving, Venus will face off with wild-child planet Uranus, serving up major potential for romantic drama or sudden attractions.

Last but not least, the moon enters pleasure-loving earth sign Taurus on the night of Thanksgiving, bringing sensual energy and physical pleasure to the forefront of our minds. And if you're one of the zodiac signs whose sex lives will be most affected by Thanksgiving's astrology, then consider yourself lucky. Read on to find out if the stars are on your side.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're feeling romantically deep, sexually expressive, and ready to embrace pleasure going into the long weekend, Aries — so long as you're with someone you trust and feel valued by, of course. You're a bold, independent spirit who knows how to go after what they want, but don't underestimate the importance of maintaining a real sense of intimacy and trust with a partner. If your hook-up doesn't make you feel like you can safely share your wildest, most taboo fantasies this weekend, then explore the bounds of your sensual side solo. Let loose.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be some major shake-ups happening within your love life this weekend, Taurus — which means your extra days off could well be filled with break-up sex, make-up sex, or just the desire to let off some steam in the bedroom to distract from the drama. While it's easy to turn to sex as a way to help drown out the stress of holiday-fueled disagreements within your romantic partnerships, try not to let the chemistry in the bedroom overshadow the importance of actually working out the tangible issues at hand. Your carnal affairs will have more lasting power if you're able to talk through your feelings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Venus will be lighting up your house of romance and pleasure all month long, Cancer. And this weekend in particular, you're embracing the flirtatious energy with confidence and open-mindedness. Cuffing season is in full force, so it's likely that you'll get a late-night text from a nostalgic ex, or a friend who's looking for benefits, or perhaps make a fresh connection with someone on the periphery of your social circle. Either way, know that there are lots of lustful eyes are on you — so you'll have plenty of opportunities for sexy holiday encounters, if you desire them.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might experience some unexpected revelations around your own sexual desires that could make you feel self-conscious or unsure, Libra. But thankfully, with sexy Mars in your house of relationships, you're getting better at boldly expressing your needs. Work to create a power dynamic that feels empowering within your relationship and be honest about your desires. You'll find that being vulnerable can actually make the sparks in your relationship even hotter — and build up your own confidence, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The moon will be sparkling in your house of romance and pleasure, bringing potential for casual hook-ups, flirty texts, and lots of playful bedroom fun. Allow yourself to loosen up, be your authentic self, and enjoy the lighthearted energy of connection during this period. Whether you're flirting with your crush, wooing your partner, or enjoying a steamy solo session, allow yourself to have some fun, sexy experiences.