These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Fall In Love On A Dating App

Dating apps appear to be in their flop era as young people are reportedly using them less often in the hopes of meeting someone IRL. It makes sense that people are burnt out on all the swiping, messaging, and fruitless first dates — especially after the reliance on digital dating that came about in 2020. However, there are still plenty of people who find love on dating apps, and there are a few zodiac signs who may be more likely to swipe right on someone special.

Most people report that they’d rather meet a partner in the wild than connect with a potential lover online — and of course, the thought of a serendipitous meet-cute during a walk through the park or a night out is certainly romantic. But when you’ve got a busy work schedule, friend plans, and other obligations, it’s hard to resist the convenience of scrolling through singles from the comfort of your couch or on a quick work break.

It’s possible that some people are a bit “better” at dating apps than others, as a 2018 survey showed that couples who have had success on dating apps tend to share certain behaviors — such as exchanging more messages before moving the conversation off the app and keeping their texts lighthearted, among other things. If you’re naturally inclined to maintain engaged and bubbly banter with people over text, then you may have more luck when it comes to finding love on the apps.

Anyone could meet their true love on a dating app, regardless of their astrological profile. But every zodiac sign has unique ways of communicating with new people and pursuing potential partnerships, and a few of them may be more suited to online dating than others. So if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs most likely to meet their partner on an app, get to swiping.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Making a big impression and being in the spotlight is important to a flashy and glamorous Leo, so they appreciate it when their potential lovers are self-aware of their image. That’s part of why dating apps can be especially useful for these outgoing fire signs, as they can see immediately if someone is putting themselves out there with confidence, personality, and flair. Leos are ruled by the bright and shining sun, so they love getting lots of attention, too — and dating apps can be a fun and easy way to get eyes on them. For Leos, it’s a win-win, and they’re likely to have some luck on the apps.

Additionally, the relationship zone of Leo’s solar chart is ruled by futuristic and innovative Aquarius, so building a partnership through less conventional means is comfortable for these friendly and gregarious fire signs. Of course, meeting people IRL is fun, but vetting someone virtually and getting to know them via online channels feels like a pretty easy and natural process for a Leo.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Refined and diplomatic Libras want a partner who is aware of their image and knows how to present themself well — both in person and online. That’s why meeting someone through an app can be a preferable way for these Venus-ruled people These artistic air signs appreciate a well-curated aesthetic and good etiquette is important to them, so seeing people’s dating profiles can make their vetting process easier. If someone’s making divisive statements, posting low-quality photos, or otherwise not making an effort to leave an impression on an app, Libras will recognize that.

It’s also interesting to note that the sex and dating sector of a Libra’s solar chart is ruled by the eccentric and tech-savvy sign of Aquarius, so when it comes to casual affairs or hookups, apps can be an ideal tool. A bit of text-based flirting before meeting someone can be charming for these high-concept and intellectual air signs, so they fare quite well on the online dating scene.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is likely to meet their partners on a dating app.

Sagittarians are known for their free-spirited and on-the-go lifestyles, so meeting people through apps is simply a logical choice. These impulsive fire signs love to try new things, see new places, and have fresh experiences — and there’s no more convenient way to quickly connect with a wide variety of people than by hopping on an app. Plus, because many Sagittarians like to travel, connecting with local singles online can make it easier to plan a fun night out in a foreign city while getting to know somebody new.

Additionally, the communication sector of a Sagittarian’s solar chart falls into the cutting-edge sign of Aquarius, so connecting socially with new people via less traditional online dating feels natural to them. They enjoy getting to know potential partners through lots of chit-chat, good conversations, and intellectual bonding, so messaging back and forth on an app pre-date often feels fun and interesting rather than tedious.