These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Become Influencers

It’s easy to watch your favorite TikTok star and think, “Hmm...maybe I could do that too.” It seems easy enough and many people try to become one every day, but there are certain skills needed to become a successful influencer. For instance, there’s determination, creativity, and of course, the likability factor so people actually want to follow you. While some skills can be learned or developed over time, some people naturally have all they need to become an influencer thanks in part to their zodiac sign.

For instance, mutable signs could do pretty well as influencers. As astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces tend to go with the flow. It’s a very good trait to have considering people’s tastes are constantly changing. Influencers also experience their share of ups and downs. So it’s important to have the ability to stay calm and adapt when necessary.

Reaching internet stardom doesn’t always happen overnight. For many, it can take years before their social media account reaches a number considered to be influencer-level. Because of that, earth signs could also see success in pursuing a career as an influencer since they’re OK with taking a slow and steady approach. They’re also known for being down to earth, which makes them pretty relatable to a wide audience.

Of course, there’s a lot more to a person than their sun sign. There are other factors that can determine how likely it is for them to reach success but if you’re just looking at sun signs, these are the three zodiac signs most likely to become influencers.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Out of all the signs in the zodiac, it’s no surprise to find Leo make the list. As Stardust says: “Leos like the spotlight!” They’re ruled by the Sun, so they radiate a lot of light and positivity. They’re very comfortable being the center of attention, and just have a way of connecting with all kinds of different people. According to astrologer Jill Loftis, Leos are fixed fire signs so they know how to bring the heat and intensity needed to become an influencer. They have both the drive and passion to get things off the ground, and their fixed nature makes it so they keep going until they reach their goals. “As long as they have plenty of time to rest and recharge in their lair, they could sell you just about anything,” Loftis says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo is the type of influencer who has all the best clothes, the cutest room decor, and eats the most Instagram-worthy meals. “Even if they are trying not to look put together, they still look amazing,” Loftis says. “Their look is curated, unique, and draws attention. They’re also hard workers with an eye for precision detail and a work ethic that won’t let them rest until it’s perfect.” They’re ruled by Mercury, so they’re very savvy and tend to make smart business decisions. They’ll invest their money wisely, and will collaborate with established companies that make sense for their brand. According to Loftis, it’s also important to remember that Virgos are mutable earth signs, meaning “they’re adaptable and can figure out what it is that you want and how they can deliver just that,” she says. It’s a winning combo.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Influencers have money and power, which are two things Capricorns are “inherently” attracted to. “They are willing to put in the long hours and hard work that it takes to get to the top due to their ruling planet Saturn,” Loftis says. “This is also the energy of cardinal earth, so Capricorns are self-starters that possess endurance, grit, and determination.” One thing that makes Capricorn likely to become an influencer is their resourcefulness. They’ll do their research, network with the right people, and use those connections to help them achieve their goals. Capricorns also exude confidence and have the type of energy that makes people pay attention. They tend to have pretty serious personalities, so it makes it easy to trust what they have to say.

