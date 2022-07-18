If you’re known for being the go with the flow friend, the one who embraces change and doesn’t let little things throw off your day, chances are you’re a mutable zodiac sign. As astrologer Theresa Reed tells Bustle, mutable signs come at the end of each season, so they represent change. You understand the need to let go, and you welcome the challenges that comes with starting fresh. This guide to mutable signs has everything you need to know about your modality.

In astrology, there are a couple of ways to break down the signs. One is by element (fire, earth, air and water), which is the foundation of each zodiac sign’s personality. The other way is by modality, which is how each sign approaches life.

“The best way to think about modalities is in a group project,” astrologer Jacquelyn Son tells Bustle. “The cardinal signs start off the seasons and are great at initiating and leading the project. The fixed signs are in the middle of the seasons and are great at following through with the tasks initiated by the cardinal signs. Finally, the mutable signs are at the end of the seasons and are great at transitioning towards the next necessary tasks.”

Mutable signs are seen as the most adaptable signs in the zodiac. Instead of pushing things forward or preserving what’s already been set, mutable signs can go any direction. “No matter what is happening, mutable signs can make do,” Reed says. “They’re also laid-back and have an easy-breezy attitude, which makes them fun to be around.”

Although the mutable signs share the same basic traits, they express their mutable energy in different ways. Here’s what you know need to know about mutable signs, according to astrologers.

What Are The Four Mutable Signs?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Mercury-ruled Geminis are the social butterflies of the zodiac and are great at connecting with new people. According to Son, their mutable nature expresses itself through their flexibility and ideas. “They are constantly open to learning new things and can chat about almost any topic in conversation,” she says. “They need to be careful of overwhelming themselves and others with their many ideas. It's important for them to remember that while, yes you can do it all, you don't need to do it all at once.”

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Virgos are known for being the perfectionists of the zodiac. In true mutable sign form, the earth signs are constantly looking for ways to improve themselves and their living situation. According to Son, Virgos are continually editing their work and changing things in order to find their version of "perfect.” Since they’re the Mercury-ruled sign of service, they do their best to help others grow and achieve perfection as well. This can get them into a bit of trouble when others view their advice as criticism.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Sagittarius are free spirits who don’t like being tied down and value their independence and freedom above everything else. “Their mutable nature is very adaptable,” Son says. “They are known to be adventurous and can adapt to just about any location or environment they find themselves in. However, a shadow tendency is that they can be overly blunt and preachy. It's important for them to learn to be tactful when sharing their opinions with others.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Pisces is a compassionate and sensitive water sign. Their mutable energy makes them very quick to forgive and overlook negative traits in others, which can be both a good and bad thing. “They need to be careful of ‘merging’ too much with other people, as sometimes they can take on other people's interests as their own,” Son says. “It's important for them to learn boundaries and not lose themselves while interacting with others.”

Mutable Sign Traits

Mutable Signs Are Open Minded

The four mutable signs are open minded to a fault, Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach, tells Bustle. “They embrace change with their whole heart, are incredibly flexible, and are never fazed by new encounters or life changes,” she says. They welcome all ideas, and due to their flexibility, they tend to be he motivators in a group setting. However, being open to all ideas means they can be indecisive and may jump between two or three paths before choosing on they feels is right.

Mutable Signs Are Easy Going

Mutable signs tend to be liked by many due to their easy going nature. “They can adapt to pretty much any situation as they thrive off change,” Son says. “They’re down for any type of activity that is suggested.” If things don’t go according to plan, mutable signs have the ability to come up with a new idea that works for most. They don’t let things that are out of their control get them down.

Mutable Signs Are Highly Adaptable

Mutable signs live life knowing that things are never set in stone. Even if they already have their mind set on one idea, that can easily change once new information comes to light. According to Bennet, they’re able to “forecast changes” and help others transition through them.

Mutable Signs Are Restless

Since mutable signs thrive on change, they tend to be very restless. According to Reed, each sign has a bit of wanderlust in them. “They alway have their eyes on a new horizon,” she says. This restlessness can translate to character flaws for each sign. For instance, Gemini needs constant mental stimulation which may make them appear fickle to partners, Virgo like to stay busy so they’re often involved in many projects, Sagittarius loves to roam leaving everyone else to manage the responsibilities, and Pisces are creatives who tend to have their heads stuck in the clouds. Keeping their restlessness in check is something each sign has to continuously work on.

Mutable Sign Compatibility

Are Mutable Signs Compatible With Mutable Signs?

Two mutable signs in a relationship can go either way. “Their angles are either opposing or square, which can prove tricky if ground rules aren't laid out in the early days,” Bennet says. Mutable signs tend to be the thinkers and philosophers of the zodiac, which means they’re great conversationalists. However, it also means they they’re “formidable opponents” when a situation gets heated. If an argument occurs between two mutable signs, Bennet says it can get pretty ugly.

Are Mutable Signs Compatible With Fixed Signs?

A mutable and fixed sign relationship isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. By nature, fixed signs hate change. They prefer staying in their comfort zones and do best when their days are planned out. Mutable signs, on the other hand, live for change and are indecisive to a fault. “Fixed signs will become frustrated with the ever changing landscape of their life and the indecision, as much as a mutable sign will bore easily of what they perceive as a mundane life,” Bennet says. “That said, the light of love can shine through if both embrace each others qualities.” If they’re able to push through the frustration and actually understand how each other works, fixed signs can ground their mutable partner, while a mutable sign can help push the fixed sign to reach their goals.

Are Mutable Signs Compatible With Cardinal Signs?

Out of all the pairings, mutable signs fit best with cardinal signs. According to Bennet, they tend to complement each other really well as mutable signs know how to go with the flow, while cardinal signs are always looking for their next adventure. “Mutable signs are less likely to challenge a cardinal sign, making a power struggle in a relationship less likely,” Bennet says.

Sources

Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach

Jacquelyn Son, astrologer

Theresa Reed, astrologer